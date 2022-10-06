Marion Cotillard and More Cut Their Hair After Iran-Sanctioned Killing of Activist Mahsa Amini

Celebrity

The 'Contagion' actress joins Charlotte Gainsbourg, Juliette Binoche, and Isabelle Huppert among others to condemn the state-sanctioned killing of a female activist.

AceShowbiz - Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Huppert, and other French actresses have chopped off their locks in solidarity with Iranian women. Joining 50 other French cinema icons such as Isabelle Adjani, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Alexandra Lamy, the trio gave themselves a haircut to express their support for the widespread civil unrest in Iran that was kickstarted by the state-sanctioned killing of the 22-year-old activist Mahsa Amini after she refused to follow the law forcing women to don the hijab on September 16.

Hashtagged with the phrase Hair For Freedom and was posted on Wednesday, October 5, the video begins with the "Chocolat" star, 58, snipping off a chunk of her ponytail, saying "For Freedom" into the camera.

The caption - written in French - reads, "Since Mahsa's death on September 16, the Iranian people, led by women, have been protesting at the risk of their lives. These people only hope for access to the most essential freedoms. These women, these men, are asking for our support."

"Their courage and dignity oblige us [to act]. It is impossible not to denounce again and again this terrible repression. There have been dozens of deaths, including children. The arrests are swelling the number of prisoners already illegally held and too often tortured. We decided to answer the call that was thrown at us by cutting some of these locks."

The Instagram clip - which follows after a letter of 1,000 French cinema figures urging support for the protests, including Catherine Corsini, Alice Diop, and Audrey Diwan - is soundtracked by a Persian edition of the anti-fascist resistance song "Bella Ciao", a viral cover sung by Gandom, a female artist from Iran.

It ends with a visual created by Marjane Satrapi, who explored the reality of women's rights in Iran in her acclaimed graphic novel "Persepolis", which was made into a movie in 2007.