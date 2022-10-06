 

Marion Cotillard and More Cut Their Hair After Iran-Sanctioned Killing of Activist Mahsa Amini

Marion Cotillard and More Cut Their Hair After Iran-Sanctioned Killing of Activist Mahsa Amini
Celebrity

The 'Contagion' actress joins Charlotte Gainsbourg, Juliette Binoche, and Isabelle Huppert among others to condemn the state-sanctioned killing of a female activist.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Huppert, and other French actresses have chopped off their locks in solidarity with Iranian women. Joining 50 other French cinema icons such as Isabelle Adjani, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Alexandra Lamy, the trio gave themselves a haircut to express their support for the widespread civil unrest in Iran that was kickstarted by the state-sanctioned killing of the 22-year-old activist Mahsa Amini after she refused to follow the law forcing women to don the hijab on September 16.

Hashtagged with the phrase Hair For Freedom and was posted on Wednesday, October 5, the video begins with the "Chocolat" star, 58, snipping off a chunk of her ponytail, saying "For Freedom" into the camera.

The caption - written in French - reads, "Since Mahsa's death on September 16, the Iranian people, led by women, have been protesting at the risk of their lives. These people only hope for access to the most essential freedoms. These women, these men, are asking for our support."

  See also...

"Their courage and dignity oblige us [to act]. It is impossible not to denounce again and again this terrible repression. There have been dozens of deaths, including children. The arrests are swelling the number of prisoners already illegally held and too often tortured. We decided to answer the call that was thrown at us by cutting some of these locks."

The Instagram clip - which follows after a letter of 1,000 French cinema figures urging support for the protests, including Catherine Corsini, Alice Diop, and Audrey Diwan - is soundtracked by a Persian edition of the anti-fascist resistance song "Bella Ciao", a viral cover sung by Gandom, a female artist from Iran.

It ends with a visual created by Marjane Satrapi, who explored the reality of women's rights in Iran in her acclaimed graphic novel "Persepolis", which was made into a movie in 2007.

You can share this post!

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Kris Jenner Suffers From Hip Issues, Buys $700 Worth of Weed Gummies to Relieve Pain
Related Posts
Marion Cotillard Supports French Actress Who Was Molested by Top Director as Child

Marion Cotillard Supports French Actress Who Was Molested by Top Director as Child

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party