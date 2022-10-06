Kris Jenner Suffers From Hip Issues, Buys $700 Worth of Weed Gummies to Relieve Pain

Instagram Celebrity

The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch opens up about her health problems, claiming that she sleeps in pain and she buys marijuana-laced sweets to try as a remedy.

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner splurges more than $700 on weed gummies. To try to find "some relief" from the pain stemming from her hip issues, "The Kardashians" star ate marijuana-laced sweets - which are legal in California, where she lives.

"I sleep in pain, and it seems to get worse and worse and worse. I'm just trying to maybe get some relief. Listen up everybody, in the state of California, this is all very legal. You have to be 21 years old, you can walk into a store and you can buy [weed] gummies!" the 66-year-old momager said during a confessional on an episode of her family's Hulu reality series on Thursday, October 6.

Kris - while on a weekend away with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, and her daughter Khloe Kardashian, 38 - stepped into a dispensary, saying the shop in Palm Springs had the odour of "a crazy party, like the '70s." She requested something for "something for relaxation or joint pain," before detailing "not a joint," but "joint pain."

The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star - who also has children Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, and Rob, 35, with the late Robert Kardashian and Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 25, with former spouse Caitlyn Jenner - browsed an array of their wares before leaving the store with a huge haul of CBD and THC infused gummies with fruity flavours like watermelon, cherry, and pineapple.

Kris also bought a tub of medicated lube, and joked "I'll try anything once" as she smelt it. Their stop at the store concluded with a "sleep and party" loot worth $732 and Kris admitted about being a "little nervous" about her scheme.

She said, "I'm a little nervous about taking these gummies, but I will literally do anything to see if it receives my hip pain," after she and her daughter got back to their hotel." Kris asked, "Am I going to get arrested if I have this in my purse?"

Khloe responded, "I'll take it if you get scared, I don't care. I've been to jail before it doesn't matter."