 

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will
Instagram
Celebrity

Wynonna insists she and her half-sister, actress Ashley Judd, don't have any disagreement about the contents of their mother Naomi Judd's will following the matriarch's tragic passing.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wynonna Judd dismisses claim that she and her sister Ashley are bickering over the contents of their late mother's will. The 58-year-old star was baffled by rumours that she and her actress sister Ashley, 54, are having a disagreement over their mother's estate because they both have a "great life" to begin with.

"Someone told me while I was at Ashley's house, 'Hey, did you know that they're saying this about you?' I went, 'Huh? I'm fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?' Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?" Wynonna said.

"I am the last person in this family - and if Ashley was here, I'd hope she'd agree with me - who knows stuff like this. I'm not savvy enough to go, 'I'm going to contest the will.' It never occurred to me."

Wynonna shot to fame alongside her mother Naomi Judd - who took her own life in April 2022 at the age of 76 after years of suffering from depression - as part of country music duo The Judds in the 1980s.

  See also...

The "Love Can Build a Bridge" songstress - whose father is the late Charles Jordan while Ashley's is Michael Ciminella - went on to add that she is "relying" on her half-sibling and, while they may argue about a lot of things, they would always agree about their mother.

She told PEOPLE, "Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley. She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion. It's not about being successful and smart and capable. It's about, 'I love you.' 'I love you, too.' "

"We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender. As sisters, we disagree on so much. But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, 'She was quite the character.' "

In August, it was alleged that Naomi left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will and had instead appointed Larry Strickland as the executor of her estate, giving him "full authority and discretion" over her assets "without the approval of any court."

At the time, an insider said, "Wynonna is upset. She believes she was a major force behind her mother's success."

You can share this post!

Britney Drops F-Bomb as She Scoffs at Mom's Apology, Suggests It's Not Genuine Enough

Marion Cotillard and More Cut Their Hair After Iran-Sanctioned Killing of Activist Mahsa Amini
Related Posts
Wynonna Judd Finds 'No Answers' as to Why Mom Naomi Committed Suicide

Wynonna Judd Finds 'No Answers' as to Why Mom Naomi Committed Suicide

Wynonna Judd Couldn't Contain Her Emotion During First Rehearsal After Mom Naomi's Suicide

Wynonna Judd Couldn't Contain Her Emotion During First Rehearsal After Mom Naomi's Suicide

Wynonna Judd 'Incredibly Angry' at Mom Naomi for Committing Suicide

Wynonna Judd 'Incredibly Angry' at Mom Naomi for Committing Suicide

Wynonna Judd Is Struggling With Future After Mom Naomi's Death

Wynonna Judd Is Struggling With Future After Mom Naomi's Death

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party