Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Wynonna insists she and her half-sister, actress Ashley Judd, don't have any disagreement about the contents of their mother Naomi Judd's will following the matriarch's tragic passing.

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wynonna Judd dismisses claim that she and her sister Ashley are bickering over the contents of their late mother's will. The 58-year-old star was baffled by rumours that she and her actress sister Ashley, 54, are having a disagreement over their mother's estate because they both have a "great life" to begin with.

"Someone told me while I was at Ashley's house, 'Hey, did you know that they're saying this about you?' I went, 'Huh? I'm fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?' Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?" Wynonna said.

"I am the last person in this family - and if Ashley was here, I'd hope she'd agree with me - who knows stuff like this. I'm not savvy enough to go, 'I'm going to contest the will.' It never occurred to me."

Wynonna shot to fame alongside her mother Naomi Judd - who took her own life in April 2022 at the age of 76 after years of suffering from depression - as part of country music duo The Judds in the 1980s.

The "Love Can Build a Bridge" songstress - whose father is the late Charles Jordan while Ashley's is Michael Ciminella - went on to add that she is "relying" on her half-sibling and, while they may argue about a lot of things, they would always agree about their mother.

She told PEOPLE, "Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley. She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion. It's not about being successful and smart and capable. It's about, 'I love you.' 'I love you, too.' "

"We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender. As sisters, we disagree on so much. But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, 'She was quite the character.' "

In August, it was alleged that Naomi left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will and had instead appointed Larry Strickland as the executor of her estate, giving him "full authority and discretion" over her assets "without the approval of any court."

At the time, an insider said, "Wynonna is upset. She believes she was a major force behind her mother's success."