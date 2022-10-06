 

Kate Walsh Engaged to 'Jungle Cat' Boyfriend

The 'Emily in Paris' actress announces her engagement to her boyfriend Andrew Nixon after they have been dating for roughly two years since the pandemic began in 2020.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kate Walsh is one step closer to walking down the aisle. On an Instagram Live with her "Private Practice" co-star Amy Brenneman, the "Emily in Paris" actress reveals that her boyfriend Andrew Nixon has popped the question.

"Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiance," she said. "She just 100 per cent outed your engagement," Amy reacted. "I did, I just outed our engagement," Kate, 54, then confirmed. And her future husband responded with an "aww."

The pair started dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and Kate even quarantined with Andrew in Perth, Australia. She said at the time, "I didn't really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly to say the least."

"I couldn't go home initially, and now that I can, I don't really fancy going back. When I have my own mother saying don't come home, my 86-year-old mum… we are in a very challenging time!"

She now splits her time between Los Angeles, where she films "Grey's Anatomy", and Down Under.

Kate was previously married to Alex Young from 2007 to 2010.

Meanwhile, Kate recently opened up about on her super healthy lifestyle. The actress enthused about the health benefits of exercise and having a balanced diet. She said, "I work out to keep my bones strong, hydrate my skin all over, and eat the right amount of healthy fats."

