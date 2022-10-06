 

Kourtney Loves 'Thicker Body' After Marrying Travis Barker, Blames Toxic Exes for Past Weight Loss

Kourtney Loves 'Thicker Body' After Marrying Travis Barker, Blames Toxic Exes for Past Weight Loss
Instagram
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian talks about how her drummer husband boosts her confidence and compares their marriage to her past relationships which she branded toxic.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian credits Travis Barker with helping her embrace her "thicker body." Explaining how IVF treatment - which she is "done with" for the time being - changed her body, the Poosh founder claims her Blink-182 rocker spouse has made her feel good about her curves by always telling her she's "perfect" whenever she puts herself down.

"Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically," she said on Thursday, October 6 episode of "The Kardashians".

"I think it's taken a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes. Everyone always comments on every photo that I'm pregnant, and obviously we wish that was the case, but if it's in God's plan … then it is."

  See also...

Of Travis' compliments, she said, "Every day, Travis is like, 'You're perfect.' If I make one complaint, he's like, 'You're perfect. You're so fine.' He's like, 'You're so fine. You've never been better.' Now I'm so into it!"

She continued, "He's always complimenting me no matter what and it has just helped me to really embrace the changes, actually to the point where I love the changes now."

The 43-year-old reality star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, ten and Reign, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - admitted her contentment in her marriage has a lot to do with her healthy weight, as she admitted she lost lots of weight when she was in "toxic relationships."

The raven-haired beauty - who also previously dated Younes Bendjima - added, "When I was super skinny, it's like a time that I was super anxious. Not about eating or staying at a certain weight, but just in toxic relationships. I used to always say that when I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy."

You can share this post!

Nia Long's Ex Says She's 'Sticking' by Ime Udoka Despite Cheating Scandal

Kate Walsh Engaged to 'Jungle Cat' Boyfriend
Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian Claims She's No Longer Close to Her Sisters

Kourtney Kardashian Claims She's No Longer Close to Her Sisters

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Not Rushing to Move in Together Despite Marriage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Not Rushing to Move in Together Despite Marriage

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Her 'Little World' Away From Kardashian/Jenner Family

Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Her 'Little World' Away From Kardashian/Jenner Family

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Explains Why They Postpone Their IVF Journey

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Explains Why They Postpone Their IVF Journey

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party