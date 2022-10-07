 

Joy-Anna Duggar and Husband at 'Really Good Spot Now' as They're Expecting Third Child Together
The former TLC personality breaks the pregnancy news by sharing a photo of her and her husband in which she holds a sonogram as well as a family portrait with their 2-year-old daughter Evelyn and 4-year-old son Gideon.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austyn Forsyth are expecting their third child together. Elated by the pregnancy, the former "19 Kids and Counting" star and her spouse said they're at a "really good spot now."

The former TLC personality first broke the happy news through Instagram on Wednesday, October 5. She shared a photo of the two in which she held a sonogram as well as a family portrait with their 2-year-old daughter Evelyn and 4-year-old son Gideon.

In the caption of the post, the 24-year-old exclaimed, "Baby #3 is on the way!" She also let her fans know that she shared more details about the pregnancy in a video posted on YouTube.

In the clip, the reality star said, "We have been trying, and we're both ready to have number three." Her spouse then chimed in, "Or baby number three and four." She then added, "Wouldn't that be cool?"

"We're at a really good spot now," the expectant mom continued. "We love our family, and we're ready to expand, so, we're really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It'd be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun."

Joy-Anna previously suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks. In an Instagram post she uploaded in July 2019, she wrote, "Today marks one week since we heard these words. So this is your baby's heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don't hear a heartbeat or see any movement. We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl."

