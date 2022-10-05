 

Pierce Brosnan Files Restraining Order Agains Stalker Targeting Dick Van Dyke

Pierce Brosnan Files Restraining Order Agains Stalker Targeting Dick Van Dyke
Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/PAPIX
Celebrity

The 'Goldeneye' star been granted a restraining order against an unnamed female as he's seeking protection for himself, wife Keely Shay Smith and sons Dylan and Paris.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Pierce Brosnan has been granted a restraining order against a woman who was "originally looking for Dick Van Dyke". The "Goldeneye" star filed documents seeking protection for himself, wife Keely Shay Smith and sons Dylan and Paris against an unnamed female, who he claims has been "stalking" him and his family. The woman's behavior resulted in him making multiple calls to the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department asking them to remove her from his Malibu property.

Piers explained in the court records, which were obtained by The Blast, how the alleged encounters began. "She originally said she was looking for Dick Van Dyke (she has a tattoo of him on her arm) but when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house... She gave me two odd notes, said she needed $1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me," he wrote.

Although the woman made contact with the 69-year-old star and allegedly refused to leave the area when asked, police suggested he file for a civil restraining order as they were unable to move someone just for being parked outside of a home.

  See also...

Pierce followed the police advice and applied for the order, which would mean cops could arrest her if she continued to wait outside his family home.

After a judge granted the motion, the woman has been banned from "directly or indirectly" contacting the "Mamma Mia!" star and his family. The order also covers harassment in any form to Pierce, Keely and their sons.

The alleged stalker must stay at least 400 yards away from the family's house, as well as any school or job connected to them. A formal hearing will take place on 25 October, during which it will be agued to have the restraining order extended for three to five years.

You can share this post!

Carrie Underwood Remembers 'Cantankerous' Loretta Lynn in Sweet Tribute After Her Death

Netflix Ignores 'Panicked' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Request for Docuseries Edits
Related Posts
Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Wife of 21-Year With Sentimental Wedding Message

Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Wife of 21-Year With Sentimental Wedding Message

Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Inspirational James Caan

Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Inspirational James Caan

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan Salutes Daniel Craig for Leaving Indelible Mark on James Bond Franchise

Pierce Brosnan Salutes Daniel Craig for Leaving Indelible Mark on James Bond Franchise

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party