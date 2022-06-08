 
 

Cole Sprouse Dubbed 'Cole Kardashian' After Baring His Butt in Cheeky IG Post

The Jughead Jones depicter on 'Riverdale' goes nude in the NSFW mirror selfie that sees his naked backside, which seemingly has been edited to appear larger and rounder.

AceShowbiz - Cole Sprouse has sent the Internet into a frenzy. The actor portraying Jughead Jones on the hit series "Riverdale" bared his butt in a cheeky social media post which later made him dubbed "Cole Kardashian."

The 29-year-old Disney Channel alum made use of his Instagram account on Tuesday, June 7 to share a naked mirror selfie that captured his nude body from the back. Notably, his backside seems edited to appear larger and rounder.

In the snap, Cole sported a goatee and tousled brown locks. The former "The Suite Life on Deck" star also smiled at the camera. "Good Morning to my publicity team," he cheekily captioned the NSFW photo.

In the comment section, multiple fans compared the "Five Feet Apart" actor's edited body to the Kardashians. "Cole Kardashian," they shared in response to the risque upload. Someone else added, "Keeping up with the sprouse," while a separate person said, "I thought for a moment and saw Kim Kardashian [laughing with tears emoji]."

Skeet Ulrich, who plays Jughead's dad F. P. Jones on "Riverdale", thought the image was hilarious as he left a bunch of laughing with tears emojis. Mark Consuelos, who also stars on the hit CW series, simply wrote, "Yo."

Celebrity photographer Sam Damashek commented, "I just did the biggest double take," and several agreed with him since his remark received more than 10,000 likes. Another pal, Damon Baker, then joked, "Why the long bottom."

Vanessa Morgan, in the meantime, left a skull emoji. Lana Condor chimed in, "No," while musician Bazzi commented, "Them cheeks are looking COLOSSAL king." One Instagram user quipped, "Cole the Stallion #hotsprousesummer."

Cole is known to showcase his sense of humor on social media. The "Moonshot" leading man even created another Instagram account called @camera_duels, solely dedicated to fans sneakily taking pictures of him. The profile's bio read, "This instagram is dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first. May the fastest camera win."

