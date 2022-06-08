Kris Jenner Pours Cold Water to Secret Marriage Questions

INSTAR IMAGES/Jennifer Graylock TV

In an episode preview of 'The Kardashians', the famous TV matriarch is being teased by her daughter Khloe Kardashian about the possibility of her having tied the knot with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner is "not secretly married" to Corey Gamble. Having been dating the 41-year-old businessman since 2014, the 66-year-old TV matriarch thwarted claims that she and her longtime boyfriend had already tied the knot.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of "The Kardashians", Kris' daughter Khloe Kardashian spotted a ring on her wedding finger. It prompted the 37-year-old Good American founder to tease her momager by saying, "I've heard from so many people that you're secretly married. Hmm, looks like [a wedding ring]."

However, Kris, who shot to fame along with her famous brood back in 2007 as part of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", insisted that she would never get married without throwing a "big a** party" in the process.

Speaking in the preview, the ex-wife of Caitlyn Jenner said, "No, I'm not secretly married! Stop. Do you think I'm gonna get married and not have a big a** party?! I'm not secretly married. I swear to God on all my kids and daddy!"

Kris, however, did reveal in the episode that even though the pair have not yet married, she has allowed Corey to move into her California mansion with her. She also described her long-term boyfriend as "amazing" because he has been so "protective" of her.

The reality TV star, who is also a mother to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian as well as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, said, "He's been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything. There's so much security. I love that side of him because he's always really protective."