 
 

Kris Jenner Pours Cold Water to Secret Marriage Questions

Kris Jenner Pours Cold Water to Secret Marriage Questions
INSTAR IMAGES/Jennifer Graylock
TV

In an episode preview of 'The Kardashians', the famous TV matriarch is being teased by her daughter Khloe Kardashian about the possibility of her having tied the knot with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

  • Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner is "not secretly married" to Corey Gamble. Having been dating the 41-year-old businessman since 2014, the 66-year-old TV matriarch thwarted claims that she and her longtime boyfriend had already tied the knot.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of "The Kardashians", Kris' daughter Khloe Kardashian spotted a ring on her wedding finger. It prompted the 37-year-old Good American founder to tease her momager by saying, "I've heard from so many people that you're secretly married. Hmm, looks like [a wedding ring]."

However, Kris, who shot to fame along with her famous brood back in 2007 as part of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", insisted that she would never get married without throwing a "big a** party" in the process.

  See also...

Speaking in the preview, the ex-wife of Caitlyn Jenner said, "No, I'm not secretly married! Stop. Do you think I'm gonna get married and not have a big a** party?! I'm not secretly married. I swear to God on all my kids and daddy!"

Kris, however, did reveal in the episode that even though the pair have not yet married, she has allowed Corey to move into her California mansion with her. She also described her long-term boyfriend as "amazing" because he has been so "protective" of her.

The reality TV star, who is also a mother to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian as well as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, said, "He's been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything. There's so much security. I love that side of him because he's always really protective."

You can share this post!

Jack Wagner's Son Found Dead in Car Park

Cole Sprouse Dubbed 'Cole Kardashian' After Baring His Butt in Cheeky IG Post
Related Posts
Kris Jenner Refuses to Spill About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Kris Jenner Refuses to Spill About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Kris Jenner Slammed After Praising Tristan Thompson for Sending Her Flowers on Mother's Day

Kris Jenner Slammed After Praising Tristan Thompson for Sending Her Flowers on Mother's Day

Kris Jenner Left Relieved Blac Chyna's Defamation Lawsuit Was Over

Kris Jenner Left Relieved Blac Chyna's Defamation Lawsuit Was Over

Kris Jenner Chastised by Khloe Kardashian and Fans for Being Rude to Driver

Kris Jenner Chastised by Khloe Kardashian and Fans for Being Rude to Driver

Most Read
Amanda Seales Labels 'The Real' 'Rude' After Being Left Off Finale Episode
TV

Amanda Seales Labels 'The Real' 'Rude' After Being Left Off Finale Episode

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Lead Full Winner List

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Lead Full Winner List

Jimmy Kimmel Contemplating Ending His Late-night Talk Show After Nearly Two Decades

Jimmy Kimmel Contemplating Ending His Late-night Talk Show After Nearly Two Decades

Jamie Campbell Bower Admits to Making 'Stranger Things' Child Actor Cry

Jamie Campbell Bower Admits to Making 'Stranger Things' Child Actor Cry

Ewan McGregor Claims He Almost Turned Down 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Ewan McGregor Claims He Almost Turned Down 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Paul Schrader Denounces TV Adaptation of 'American Gigolo': 'Terrible Idea'

Paul Schrader Denounces TV Adaptation of 'American Gigolo': 'Terrible Idea'

Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh to Lead FX's 'Fargo' Season 5

Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh to Lead FX's 'Fargo' Season 5

Guy Pearce Returns to 'Neighbours' Ahead of Show's End

Guy Pearce Returns to 'Neighbours' Ahead of Show's End

Andy Cohen Defends Bravo's Decision to Pass on 'Queer Eye' Reboot

Andy Cohen Defends Bravo's Decision to Pass on 'Queer Eye' Reboot

Kris Jenner Pours Cold Water to Secret Marriage Questions

Kris Jenner Pours Cold Water to Secret Marriage Questions