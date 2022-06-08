Matt Healy And FKA Twigs Go Separate Ways Post-Lockdown

WENN/Instagram/Lia Toby Celebrity

The 1975 frontman and his singer girlfriend of two years are reported to have been pulled in different directions with work commitments after the COVID-19 lockdown ended.

Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Matt Healy has split from FKA Twigs after over two years of dating. Thought to have got together with the 34-year-old singer towards the end of 2019, the 33-year-old frontman of The 1975 was reportedly called things off with her due to "work commitments" after lockdown.

"Sadly things haven't worked out. Those around them thought this was going to be it but it hasn't been the case," a source said. "There was no massive row or fallout. When lockdown ended they both found themselves pulled in different directions with work commitments."

The insider went on to explain that FKA, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, is feeling "naturally upset" since splitting with the son of "Loose Women" star Denise Welch and "Auf Wiedersehen, Pet" actor Tim Healy, but is being "supported" by close friends.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "The whole thing is still very raw and naturally she is upset but she's got her friends around her who are supporting her."

News of the alleged breakup came just days after "Cellophane" hitmaker FKA, who has previously dated stars such as Robert Pattinson and Shia LaBeouf, was seen partying with Madonna after attending a fashion show in London.

What's more, FKA also took to TikTok to share a video of herself kissing "Elite" star Aron Piper on Saturday, June 4. Around the same time, Matt was reportedly spotted being intimate with Dua Lipa in a nightclub. The spotting came six months after the "Levitating" hitmaker split from model Anwar Hadid, whom she dated for two years.