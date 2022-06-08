 
 

Matt Healy And FKA Twigs Go Separate Ways Post-Lockdown

Matt Healy And FKA Twigs Go Separate Ways Post-Lockdown
WENN/Instagram/Lia Toby
Celebrity

The 1975 frontman and his singer girlfriend of two years are reported to have been pulled in different directions with work commitments after the COVID-19 lockdown ended.

  • Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Matt Healy has split from FKA Twigs after over two years of dating. Thought to have got together with the 34-year-old singer towards the end of 2019, the 33-year-old frontman of The 1975 was reportedly called things off with her due to "work commitments" after lockdown.

"Sadly things haven't worked out. Those around them thought this was going to be it but it hasn't been the case," a source said. "There was no massive row or fallout. When lockdown ended they both found themselves pulled in different directions with work commitments."

The insider went on to explain that FKA, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, is feeling "naturally upset" since splitting with the son of "Loose Women" star Denise Welch and "Auf Wiedersehen, Pet" actor Tim Healy, but is being "supported" by close friends.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "The whole thing is still very raw and naturally she is upset but she's got her friends around her who are supporting her."

  See also...

News of the alleged breakup came just days after "Cellophane" hitmaker FKA, who has previously dated stars such as Robert Pattinson and Shia LaBeouf, was seen partying with Madonna after attending a fashion show in London.

What's more, FKA also took to TikTok to share a video of herself kissing "Elite" star Aron Piper on Saturday, June 4. Around the same time, Matt was reportedly spotted being intimate with Dua Lipa in a nightclub. The spotting came six months after the "Levitating" hitmaker split from model Anwar Hadid, whom she dated for two years.

You can share this post!

Todd and Julie Chrisley Face Up to 30 Years in Jail Following Bank and Tax Fraud Guilty Verdict

Cole Sprouse Dubbed 'Cole Kardashian' After Baring His Butt in Cheeky IG Post
Related Posts
Matt Healy Teases Collaboration With Charli XCX

Matt Healy Teases Collaboration With Charli XCX

Matt Healy Expects to Be Banned in Dubai After Kissing Male Fan During Concert

Matt Healy Expects to Be Banned in Dubai After Kissing Male Fan During Concert

Matt Healy Says He Went to Rehab to Beat 'Full On' Drug Addiction

Matt Healy Says He Went to Rehab to Beat 'Full On' Drug Addiction

Most Read
Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman
Celebrity

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Davido Shoots His Shot With Lori Harvey After Her Rumored Split From Michael B. Jordan

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Pasha Bleasdell, Model From Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Dies at Age 38 From Brain Tumor

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Steve Jones Talks About His 'Showbizzed Up' Romance With Chrissie Hynde

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Rapper Trouble Shot and Killed at Age 34, Suspect Identified

Thandiwe Newton and Lonr.'s Romance Continues to Heat Up Despite His Dad's Claims It Won't Last Long

Thandiwe Newton and Lonr.'s Romance Continues to Heat Up Despite His Dad's Claims It Won't Last Long

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey Having Fun With Friends After Reportedly Left 'Heartbroken' Over Michael B. Jordan Split

Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan

Fans Believe Kanye West's Movie Date Is Beauty Influencer Monica Corgan

Blueface's Sister Now Fighting With Own Mother After Saying She Defended Her Mom

Blueface's Sister Now Fighting With Own Mother After Saying She Defended Her Mom

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama

Boosie Badazz Continues Taunting a Girl Who Claims to Be His Son's Baby Mama