Jack Wagner's Son Found Dead in Car Park

Confirming the sudden passing of Harrison Wagner, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner notes that the cause of his death is currently under investigation.

Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jack Wagner's son Harrison has been found dead at the age of 27. The middle child of the 62-year-old actor was said to have been found dead in a car park on Tuesday, June 8, although no further details have been given.

"Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood at 5:14 A.M. local time and his cause of his death is currently under investigation," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement.

Jack has so far declined to comment on the tragedy. Meanwhile, Harrison's death came just weeks after he made his final Instagram post on May 22. Alongside an image of himself sitting alone, he wrote, "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts."

Two days prior to that post, Harrison's mother Kristina had shared an image of herself and her children on the front steps of a house as they appeared to be leaving home. She wrote, "A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years."

"The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it's time to part," she continued. "We'll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead."

Back in 2016, Harrison, who had struggled with addiction, had gone missing after reportedly suffering a relapse, although it remains unclear if this related to his death. At the time, Jack tweeted, "I'm going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions and struggles to do so w me via Twitter."

The "Melrose Place" star went on sharing, "We can face them 2gether, I'll start. I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs and alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He's relapsed and is MIA 5days."

Jack is also father to 31-year-old Peter with ex-wife Kristina as well as 23-year-old Kerry from a brief affair.