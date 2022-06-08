 
 

Amber Heard Warns About Women's Rights 'Moving Backward' After Johnny Depp Trial Loss

Days after a jury concluded that she defamed her ex-husband with her op-ed about being a domestic abuse victim, the 'Aquaman' star states that the verdict sent a message to be afraid.

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard thinks that women's rights are "moving backward" while Johnny Depp was "going forward" with his life. The "Aquaman" star made the remark after losing a multi-million dollar defamation trial against her ex following a jury conclusion that he had been defamed by her when she wrote an op-ed about being a domestic abuse victim in 2018 and she had "acted with actual malice."

"As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward," a spokesperson for the 36-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight. "The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is...be afraid to stand up and speak out."

Amber's statement came in response to comments made by the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in his first TikTok video. He joined the social media app just days after he won $10 million in damages at the conclusion of the trial last Wednesday, June 1.

In the video, Johnny said, "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

Meanwhile, Amber, who was married to Johnny between 2015 and 2017, also announced her decision to appeal the ruling, as confirmed by another spokesperson via The New York Times newspaper last Thursday, June 2.

Immediately after the trial, Amber remarked how "disappointed" she was by the outcome and labeled the verdict as a "setback." She said, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback," she went on expressing her dismay. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

