 
 

Chris Pratt Gushes Over Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Parenting Skills

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star, who shares two children with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, admits that he follows his spouse's lead when it comes to raising the youngster and her older sister, Lyla.

  • Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Pratt has paid tribute to his wife's "amazing" parenting skills. The "Jurassic World Dominion" star, who welcomed daughter Eloise into the world last month with his spouse Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, admitted he follows his spouse's lead when it comes to raising the youngster and her older sister, 22-month-old Lyla.

The 42-year-old actor told "Live From E!", "Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts. She just really knows what to do. I’ll follow her lead."

The father of 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, is a hands-on dad and doesn't mind getting to grips with diapers. He joked, "Luckily they smell worse than dino droppings, but they're much smaller. They are much more manageable."

However, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star admitted fatherhood has taken a toll on his waistline because he can't help but tuck into his children's leftovers. "Lately I've been eating a lot of pizza and everything off my kids' plates," he shared. "I cook them lunch and they only eat half and I think ‘Well, calories don't count if it was on their plate.' It's a lot of chicken nuggets and fries and tater tots."

"I stopped being on camera when I wrapped 'Guardians 3' a few weeks ago. I tried my suit on today and I was like ‘I don't know if this thing's going to fit anymore,' " he continued.

Chris and Katherine revealed a few weeks ago they had welcomed a new addition to their family. Alongside a graphic with the name and birth date and a pink ribbon around it, which they posted to each of their Instagram pages, the couple wrote in the caption, "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."

