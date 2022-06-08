 
 

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs 'Feeling Positive' After Completing Half of His Cancer Treatment

The former Oasis member shares an update of his health after he revealed in April he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer and needs to complete 30 sessions of radiotherapy and two chemotherapy sessions.

  Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Paul Arthurs a.k.a. Bonehead is feeling "sore, but still smiling" after making it over the halfway point of his cancer treatment. The founding member of Oasis shared an update of his health after he revealed in April he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer and needs to complete 30 sessions of radiotherapy and two chemotherapy sessions.

In his latest update on Monday, June 6, Bonehead, who is keeping a positive outlook, revealed he was receiving his final round of chemo overnight at The Christie Hospital in Manchester and has 14 sessions of radiotherapy left, with his treatment set to end on June 24. In a typed-out message to his Twitter followers, he wrote, "Quick update. I'm in again for chemotherapy overnight tonight. That's my second and final session of chemo, the first wiped me out but hopefully this one will be better."

The 56-year-old guitarist added, "I'm just past the halfway point in treatment now, I've done 16 out of 30 sessions of radiotherapy and it's getting sore, but I'm still smiling, feeling positive and being me. Counting down the days now and I'll be finished the day after my birthday on the 24th."

The musician went on to thank everyone for their well-wishes and commented on how amazing his old bandmate Liam Gallagher's gigs in Manchester and Knebworth sounded after he was forced to miss performing for the ex-Oasis frontman at his major solo gigs.

"Thank you for all the messages of support, they mean so much, keep them coming I read them all," he said. "I hope you enjoyed the Etihad and Knebworth shows those of you who went, how good did it look and sound? Here's to next year, I'll keep you updated but I'm looking to the end of treatment soon and a few months recovery. Big love to you all xxxx."

Bonehead took to Twitter to explain he would be taking a break from his music career while he undergoes "a course of treatment." He wrote in April: "Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon."

Liam responded at the time, "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x (sic)."

Bonehead quit Oasis in 1999, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family, but he's kept working with Liam over the years, including in his band Beady Eye and on other solo projects.

