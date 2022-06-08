George Ezra Censors His Song During Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert

Instagram/INSTAR IMAGES/John Rainford Music

During the celebration at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, June 6, the 'Shotgun' singer left out some words while singing his song 'Green Green Grass' in front of 22.000 strong crowd.

AceShowbiz - George Ezra cut the word "dying" from a hit he sang at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert. Being one of the hosts of famous faces on one of the three stages mounted outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, June 6, the "Shotgun" singer entertained the 22,000 strong crowd gathered outside along with millions of TV viewers at home.

While singing his song "Green Green Grass", George left out the end of one of his lines that referred to death. The original lyric goes, "Green green grass, blue blue sky, you better throw a party on the day that I die."

But George "censored" the performance by taking out the last few words, leaving instruments to play while he stayed silent. "George Ezra censoring himself so he doesn't sing 'You better throw a party on the day that I die' is f****** hilarious #PlatinumPartyatthePalace," one fan tweeted. Another added, "Me coming to Twitter to make sure I wasn't losing my mind and George Ezra was purposely censoring himself by not singing 'please throw a party on the day that I die.' "

It is not known whether the decision to change the lyric was made by George or show bosses. The concert also featured performances from Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Queen and Craig David, while a performance by Sir Elton John, 75, was projected onto the walls of the palace to mark the 96-year-old Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Alicia Keys also changed lyrics to her song "Empire State of Mind" at the gig. It has the lyrics, "In New York, Concrete jungle where dreams are made of." The singer, instead sang about London, prompting one viewer to hail it a "cute lil' twist" in the performance.