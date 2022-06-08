 
 

George Ezra Censors His Song During Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert

George Ezra Censors His Song During Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert
Instagram/INSTAR IMAGES/John Rainford
Music

During the celebration at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, June 6, the 'Shotgun' singer left out some words while singing his song 'Green Green Grass' in front of 22.000 strong crowd.

  • Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - George Ezra cut the word "dying" from a hit he sang at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert. Being one of the hosts of famous faces on one of the three stages mounted outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, June 6, the "Shotgun" singer entertained the 22,000 strong crowd gathered outside along with millions of TV viewers at home.

While singing his song "Green Green Grass", George left out the end of one of his lines that referred to death. The original lyric goes, "Green green grass, blue blue sky, you better throw a party on the day that I die."

  See also...

But George "censored" the performance by taking out the last few words, leaving instruments to play while he stayed silent. "George Ezra censoring himself so he doesn't sing 'You better throw a party on the day that I die' is f****** hilarious #PlatinumPartyatthePalace," one fan tweeted. Another added, "Me coming to Twitter to make sure I wasn't losing my mind and George Ezra was purposely censoring himself by not singing 'please throw a party on the day that I die.' "

It is not known whether the decision to change the lyric was made by George or show bosses. The concert also featured performances from Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Queen and Craig David, while a performance by Sir Elton John, 75, was projected onto the walls of the palace to mark the 96-year-old Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Alicia Keys also changed lyrics to her song "Empire State of Mind" at the gig. It has the lyrics, "In New York, Concrete jungle where dreams are made of." The singer, instead sang about London, prompting one viewer to hail it a "cute lil' twist" in the performance.

You can share this post!

Eamonn Holmes Rushed to Hospital for 'Unexpected' Emergency Treatment on His Back

Gayle King Tries to Make Peace With the Positive Result of Her COVID-19 Tests
Related Posts
Harry Styles, George Ezra and KSI Revealed Among Capital's Summertime Ball Wth Barclaycard Lineup

Harry Styles, George Ezra and KSI Revealed Among Capital's Summertime Ball Wth Barclaycard Lineup

George Ezra Calls Himself 'One of the Luckiest People Alive'

George Ezra Calls Himself 'One of the Luckiest People Alive'

George Ezra Credits Coronavirus Pandemic for Helping Ease His OCD Struggle

George Ezra Credits Coronavirus Pandemic for Helping Ease His OCD Struggle

George Ezra Offers Free Music for Kids' Online Workouts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

George Ezra Offers Free Music for Kids' Online Workouts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Most Read
Solange's Son Julez Mocked After Sharing Snippet of His Music
Music

Solange's Son Julez Mocked After Sharing Snippet of His Music

Artist of the Week: Dove Cameron

Artist of the Week: Dove Cameron

Cardi B Slams Hater Who Accuses Her of Adding 'WAP' and 'Up' on Upcoming Album Only to Boost Sales

Cardi B Slams Hater Who Accuses Her of Adding 'WAP' and 'Up' on Upcoming Album Only to Boost Sales

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'

Queen Latifah on Lil Nas X's BET Awards Snub: 'He Should've Been Nominated'

Liam Gallagher Returns to Knebworth for First Time as Solo Star After 26 Years

Liam Gallagher Returns to Knebworth for First Time as Solo Star After 26 Years

Tom Meighan Insists He Has No 'Malice' Towards Former Kasabian Bandmate Serge Pizzorno

Tom Meighan Insists He Has No 'Malice' Towards Former Kasabian Bandmate Serge Pizzorno

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles

Harry Styles Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Harry's House'

Ryan Clark Reacts After Being Mocked for Saying Chris Brown Is 'More Talented' Than Michael Jackson

Ryan Clark Reacts After Being Mocked for Saying Chris Brown Is 'More Talented' Than Michael Jackson

Quentin Tarantino Scores Songwriting Credit on Paolo Nutini's New Album

Quentin Tarantino Scores Songwriting Credit on Paolo Nutini's New Album

Graham Nash 'Took Full Advantage of COVID Lockdown for His Music

Graham Nash 'Took Full Advantage of COVID Lockdown for His Music

Kylie Minogue and Coldplay Team Up for New 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' Rendition

Kylie Minogue and Coldplay Team Up for New 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' Rendition

Kate Bush Reacts After Her 1985 Song Gets a 'New Lease of Life' Thanks to 'Stranger Things'

Kate Bush Reacts After Her 1985 Song Gets a 'New Lease of Life' Thanks to 'Stranger Things'