'Deadpool 3' Won't Be 'Disney-fied' Following Fox Acquisition

Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Deadpool 3" won't be "Disney-fied" after the company's Fox acquisition. As writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are currently working on the upcoming third film in the Marvel blockbuster franchise, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the X-rated antihero mercenary, Reese has reassured fans after Disney bought film studio Fox in 2019, meaning they have taken over the series after two successful outings.

Speaking to "The Playlist", he said, "It's these [Disney] people and these people do things their way. And we were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel’s been incredibly supportive."

He continued, "They are gonna let 'Deadpool' be 'Deadpool', you know? It’s not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, 'You know, that's too far,' that could happen, but to this point, it’s been nothing but support. It's been nothing but, ‘How can we help you?' What from our universe would you like to use? How can we make your life easy? And we're gonna let 'Deadpool' be 'Deadpool'. We're not… this is not going to be the Disney-fied 'Deadpool'."

Meanwhile, Reese confirmed the third movie will also be rated R like its two predecessors, and he doesn't expect Disney to "mess with the tone." He added, "Oh, absolutely. They're not gonna mess with the tone. I mean, I'd never say never, I guess there's an outside chance, but we've always been told it can be R-[rated] and we're proceeding as if it’s R. We would like it to be R, we always have, so I don't think that'll change."

"[mThe Adam Project]" director Shawn Levy will be at the helm of the third movie, which currently doesn't have a confirmed release date.