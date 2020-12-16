 
 

George Ezra Calls Himself 'One of the Luckiest People Alive'

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker considers himself as one of the luckiest people alive because he's living his dream as he is currently working on his next studio installment.

  • Dec 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - George Ezra still can't believe his success.

The "Shotgun" hitmaker - who is currently working on new music following the release of his second album "Staying at Tamara's" in 2018 - admitted he is living his "dream."

Speaking to Ollie MN on their "Phone a Friend" podcast, he said, "I feel like one of the luckiest people alive. Even last week I was recording some vocals. Then I thought to myself, 'F**king hell George. You're doing it, this is your dream.' "

And while the 27-year-old singer is keen for his fans to hear his new tunes, he also can't wait for the return of live crowds after a long period with no audiences at gigs during the pandemic.

"I really love what I'm recording and I can't wait to rock out with my friends far and wide when the time comes," he added.

Earlier this year, George Ezra talked about life during the coronavirus pandemic. He credited lockdown for helping with his obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

"I've found a way to enjoy the isolation," he explained to The Guardian. "I've got a routine going. Bizarrely, I've been more relaxed about my OCD when it comes to micromanaging my time because it's taken out of my hands."

However, he admitted the quarantine did hamper his songwriting.

"With previous records I relied on going on a journey for inspiration," he said. "The physical limitations have stumped my creativity a little bit. Every time I tried to write about this period - I've given up now - it all just sounded so meh (sic). Maybe I need to give it some time."

