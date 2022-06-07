Lauren Bushnell Excited Over Second Pregnancy With Husband Chris Lane

Instagram Celebrity

Announcing that she is expecting a second child with her husband, 'The Bachelor' alum proudly shows off her baby bump alongside her little family in a photo shared on social media.

AceShowbiz - Lauren Bushnell is so excited. The season 20 winner of "The Bachelor" has found out that she is expecting a second child with her country singer husband Chris Lane, and she is now ready to share her bliss with the world.

"Party of 4, coming October 2022. I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!" the 32-year-old reality star gushed as she uploaded an adorable photo of her alongside her husband and their firstborn son. The picture she posted on Instagram on Monday, June 6 displayed her excitedly showing off her baby bump in a white crop top and buttoned jeans.

In the snap, Lauren was accompanied by Chris who wore matching white top and jeans. Their baby boy Dutton Walker happily sat between them. The endearing family photo gained over 200,000 likes in just 6 hours after it was posted, and was soon flooded with congratulatory messages.

Several Bachelor Nation contestants sent their congratulations in the comment section. Fellow season 20 contestant Emily Fergunson chirped, "The sweetest most amazing family. So beyond happy for you!" Season 17 winner Catherine Giudici joined in by writing, "Woohooooo! Congratulations!!"

Lauren admitted, in an interview with PEOPLE, how her second pregnancy came as a shock to her and Chris. "To be quite honest when we found out I've never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise," the former flight attendant confessed.

The ex-fiancee of Ben Higgins also felt enthralled at the fact that Dutton will soon be a big brother. "I'm just so excited for Dutton to have a sibling. When he sees other babies and other kids, he just does not take his eyes off them. I know he's going to be so happy and so excited and such a good big brother," she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lauren acknowledged the close age-gap between her first and second child might pose a challenge for her as a mother. "It might be challenging, having two under 2 for a little while there, but I'm just so excited for Dutton to have a sibling," she stated.

Still, Lauren believes her boy would be a great brother for his sibling. "When he sees other babies and other kids, he just does not take his eyes off them. I know he's going to be so happy and so excited and such a good big brother," she said. "He's very friendly and very social. He just likes people in general so it's the more the merrier with Dutton."