Shay Mitchell Unveils Tender Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter's Name

Just one day after revealing that she has welcomed her second child, the former star of 'Pretty Little Liars' goes public about her decision in picking the little girl's moniker.

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shay Mitchell has a sentimental rationale when picking a name for her newborn daughter. Just one day after sharing with the world that she has welcomed her second child with her partner Matte Babel, the former "Pretty Little Liars" star unveiled the moniker she picked and shared the tender meaning behind it.

On Sunday, June 5, the 35-year-old actress turned to Instagram to share a first look at her newborn. Along with it, she revealed that her baby girl was named Rome after her grandmother. "We're so happy you're here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my 'person,' my Grandma Romaine," she wrote in the caption of the post.

In the same caption, the "Dollface" star also explained why she made the name choice. "Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me," she stated, "But one thing remains steady in my soul - I'm certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy."

The photo Shay uploaded on her social media account itself displayed the actress with her newborn daughter resting on her chest. A necklace with a nameplate that read "Rome" was hanging on her neck. Rome, in the meantime, was seen sound asleep in her mother's arms.

Shay's first look at baby Rome has gained over 1 million likes from people around the world in less than 12 hours. Several celebrities have also flooded her comments with congratulation. Fellow "PLL" star Tyler Blackburn wrote, "This is so beautiful Shay. Congratulations," whereas "PLL" showrunner Marlene King noted, "All the love in the world. Congratulations."

Shay lost her dearest grandmother in January. Days later, she announced her pregnancy and confessed about her conflicted feeling over it. "Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," she revealed in a February post on Instagram.

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she went on explaining. "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."