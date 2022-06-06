 
 

Graham Nash 'Took Full Advantage of COVID Lockdown for His Music

The 80-year-old musician details how he used his months during COVID-19 lockdown to fully focus on working on his music, including writing and recording a new solo album.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Graham Nash "took full advantage" of the coronavirus pandemic. In a new interview, the 80-year-old musician claimed that he used his months in lockdown to throw himself into writing and recording a new solo album.

He also revealed that he's teaming up with his old Hollies bandmate Allan Clarke and he couldn't be happier with the work they've done. "I took full advantage of the lockdown. What I've been doing is making music remotely," Nash dished. "I am one track from finishing a new solo record, done remotely."

While it hasn't mixed yet, Nash shared that he had finished recording a new album with my friend Allan Clarke. "Allan has been my oldest friend - I've known him since I was six years old and that means he has been my friend for 74 years," he explained. "He quit The Hollies many years ago because he didn't feel that he could reach those high notes on those beautiful songs that he did. But Allan has been singing unbelievably well and I’m very happy with this record."

However, Nash admitted another collaboration with Allan is unlikely. "It took us 60 years to make this record. I can't imagine doing another one any time soon," he told Classic Rock magazine.

Meanwhile, despite his advancing years, Nash still loves getting out on the road and wouldn't tour if he didn't enjoy it as much as he does. He noted, "It's only my calling. I've been lucky enough to be rich enough not to ever worry about money again in my life, and it gives me great freedom."

He added, "I want to be there, I don't have to be in the middle of Elgin, Illinois, in the pouring rain. I don't have to be here, I want to be here. And it shows! People are leaving these theatres with gigantic smiles on their faces and that's what I want."

