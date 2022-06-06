 
 

Riley Keough Teases Sneak Peak of 'Elvis' at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Instagram/Warner Bros. Pictures
The granddaughter of Elvis Presle raves about the upcoming movie from Baz Luhrmann which is set to feature Austin Butler's 'mesmerizing performance' as music icon.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Riley Keough introduced a sneak peak of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The "Daisy Jones & The Six" star, who is also the granddaughter of the film's protagonist Elvis Presley, took to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, June 5, to remember the late King of Rock and Roll before sharing the clip.

"In 1954, a young man from Mississippi walked into Sun Records and change music forever. That man was my grandfather," the 33-year-old actor told the audience. "And though I never got the chance to meet him, I grew up in a world that had been profoundly shaped by his existence."

Riley went on to praise the "visual genius" of the movie's creator, Luhrmann, and lead star Austin Butler's "mesmerising performance" as the "Suspicious Minds" hitmaker. "To capture an iconic figure like Elvis, but thankfully, the visual genius Baz Luhrmann was up to the task," she gushed.

"Seeing my family history brought to life through Austin Butler's mesmerizing performance was an incredibly emotional experience and I feel honored to have this story in his hands," she added.

Meanwhile, Riley's mom, Lisa Marie Presley, whose mother Priscilla was married to Elvis between 1967 and 1973, called the biopic "nothing short of spectacular." The 54-year-old actress, who also has 13-year-old twins Harper and Finley, said, "However, that being said, I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite."

Praising Austin, she shared, "Austin Butler channelled and embodied my father's heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn't get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)"

"You can feel and witness Baz's pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever," she continued. "What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced."

