Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Verdict: 'Proud of You'

Breaking her silence on the trial verdict, Whitney Henriquez says that she's 'so honored' to testify for her sibling and that she 'would do it a million times over.'

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard's sister has spoken out after the jury found that her sibling defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Following the trial verdict, Whitney Henriquez issued a statement, insisting that she's "proud" of her sibling.

"I still stand with you, sissy," Whitney penned in an Instagram post she shared on Sunday, June 5. "Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors."

Whitney further said, "We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless." She then noted that she's "so honored" to testify for the "Aquaman" star and that she "would do it a million times over" because she "[knows] what [she] saw and because the truth is forever on [the actress'] side."

"I'm so sorry that it wasn't reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you," Whitney continued. She went on concluding her post by stressing, "Forever by your side…," along with a hashtag that read, "#istandwithamberheard."

After the verdict, it's reported that Amber, who owes Johnny $10.4 million, is "hurting for cash" due to the hefty attorney fees since Johnny won the case. A source told The New York Post that the 36-year-old star is now "broke." A separate source even said that the actress had to switch legal representation and is relying on her homeowner's insurance policy to cover the cost of her current attorneys in the case.

Amber's current net worth has been estimated at between $1.5 million and $2.5 million as of Thursday, June 2, according to the Celebrity Net Worth site and other outlets, a far cry from what she owes Johnny in the wake of the jury's ruling.