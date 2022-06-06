 
 

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Verdict: 'Proud of You'

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Verdict: 'Proud of You'
INSTAR IMAGES/Nils Jorgensen
Celebrity

Breaking her silence on the trial verdict, Whitney Henriquez says that she's 'so honored' to testify for her sibling and that she 'would do it a million times over.'

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard's sister has spoken out after the jury found that her sibling defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Following the trial verdict, Whitney Henriquez issued a statement, insisting that she's "proud" of her sibling.

"I still stand with you, sissy," Whitney penned in an Instagram post she shared on Sunday, June 5. "Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors."

Whitney further said, "We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless." She then noted that she's "so honored" to testify for the "Aquaman" star and that she "would do it a million times over" because she "[knows] what [she] saw and because the truth is forever on [the actress'] side."

"I'm so sorry that it wasn't reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you," Whitney continued. She went on concluding her post by stressing, "Forever by your side…," along with a hashtag that read, "#istandwithamberheard."

  See also...

After the verdict, it's reported that Amber, who owes Johnny $10.4 million, is "hurting for cash" due to the hefty attorney fees since Johnny won the case. A source told The New York Post that the 36-year-old star is now "broke." A separate source even said that the actress had to switch legal representation and is relying on her homeowner's insurance policy to cover the cost of her current attorneys in the case.

Amber's current net worth has been estimated at between $1.5 million and $2.5 million as of Thursday, June 2, according to the Celebrity Net Worth site and other outlets, a far cry from what she owes Johnny in the wake of the jury's ruling.

You can share this post!

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional After Receiving Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Busy Phillips Hopes People Perceive Her as 'Real Person'
Related Posts
Amber Heard to Appeal Verdict After Losing Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Amber Heard to Appeal Verdict After Losing Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Amber Heard Laments Her Loss to Johnny Depp in Defamation Trial: It's a 'Setback' to Women's Rights

Amber Heard Laments Her Loss to Johnny Depp in Defamation Trial: It's a 'Setback' to Women's Rights

Amber Heard Warned About Jail Possibility Over Fabrication of Injury Photos for Trial

Amber Heard Warned About Jail Possibility Over Fabrication of Injury Photos for Trial

Amber Heard Testifies She Gets Death Threats Daily Amid Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard Testifies She Gets Death Threats Daily Amid Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Most Read
Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part
Celebrity

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Piers Morgan Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tardiness Causes Tension at Queen's Jubilee

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Lizzo All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple With BF Myke Wright

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami and Diddy Dance Together at Birthday Party After Her Feud With His Ex Gina Huynh

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Hazel E Suffers Miscarriage Due to Previous Surgery Infection

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Shakira Addresses Pics of Her in Ambulance After Announcing Split From Longtime Partner Gerard Pique

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'

Michael J. Fox Can't Remember His Lines for Movies Amid Parkinson's Battle: 'So I Go to the Beach'

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'

Summer Walker Calls Ex London On Da Track 'Worst Baby Daddy on the Face of the Planet'