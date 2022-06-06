Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional After Receiving Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Instagram Movie

During her award acceptance speech at the award-giving event on Sunday, June 5, singer/actress thank both those who were huge supporters and skeptical of her talents.

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez could not help but break down in tears as she was honoured with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The "Marry Me" star got emotional collecting the special award at Sunday night's, June 5, ceremony at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.

At the bash, which was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 52-year-old singer-and-actress thanked both those who were huge supporters and skeptical of her talents. The "On The Floor" hitmaker also thanked her fiance Ben Affleck (49) and her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me," she began her speech. "I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way I lied to myself-because that's how I knew I could grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love."

She continued, "I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face or when I wasn't in the room, that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could have done it without you."

Jennifer, whose soundtrack to the rom-com, "On My Way", also nabbed Best Song,added, "It is an honour to be able to connect with audiences and you guys, and because of you I will continue to do justice to that honor as long as I am around."

The "Second Act" star quipped, "Thank you so much. And to Ben and everyone at home, waiting for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7!"

The Generation Award is given to "beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names."