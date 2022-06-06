 
 

Lauren Jauregui Calls on Americans to Defund Police After Texas School Shooting

The Fifth Harmony member takes issue with the fact that a mother was handcuffed for running into a school in Uvalde to save her kids amid the recent shooting, stating, 'Emotionally immature men need to stop being in positions of power.'

AceShowbiz - Lauren Jauregui thinks too many "emotionally immature men" are in positions of power in the United States. After a mother was handcuffed for running into a school in Uvalde, Texas to save her kids amid the recent shooting, the 25-year-old pop star took to social media to call on Americans to defund the police.

In response to a news clip, the singer, who rose to fame as part of Fifth Harmony, wrote on Twitter, "Just another on the list of unending reasons why we need to Defund the Police (abolish it) and invest our tax dollars into community care. (sic)"

Lauren Jauregui called on Americans to defund police.

Lauren then encouraged her followers to come together to help instigate change. She wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "Just a quick reminder that the power is in the hands of the collective, we just have to collectively decide we want something and mobilize/organize for it. Emotionally immature men need to stop being in positions of power. (sic)"

Lauren Jauregui criticzed the authorities.

The "All Night" singer often uses Twitter and Instagram to voice her opinions on political and social issues. She previously insisted she won't change her ways, arguing that more celebrities should speak up for what they truly believe in, as she explained, "I think it's a mistake to separate being a human who lives in the country that I live in from being an artist."

"I think it's even more important for me to be political because I have a voice that speaks to people, sometimes beyond even what politics can do," she went on reasoning. "So if I have that power, that privilege that's been given to me, I'm not going to waste it on pretending I only care about superficial things. Because I don't."

