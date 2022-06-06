Christine Quinn Dubs 'Selling Sunset' Show Bosses 'Very Misogynistic'

INSTAR IMAGES/Roger Wong Celebrity

The reality TV realtor shares that she was told by the showrunners to focus on her baby when she returned to film the season 5 of the show after giving birth to her son Christian.

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn has slammed show bosses as "misogynistic" accusing them of only wanting to portray her as a mom. The reality TV realtor remained a part of the series although she had to take time off work to focus on parenthood after giving birth to her first child, a son named Christian, in 2021.

In season 5, Christine returned to the office but said she was told by show bosses to focus on her baby. She told Us Weekly, "I had a lot of real estate going on at the time and a lot of legitimate work, but they didn't want to show my listings. They wanted 'Hey, why don't you bring the baby into the office?' and 'Hey why don't you do a baby scene with Chelsea (Lazkani)."

Christine then added, "I felt that was a very misogynistic perception. Yes, I want people to see that (stuff). (But) I'm a mom, a wife, an entrepreneur, a friend, a lover. I'm all these other things and I'm crushing it."

Despite taking some time off from work to focus on her little boy, Christine has appeared in all five seasons of "Selling Sunset". She remained a part of the show and in the fifth series, she was seen returning to work after her maternity leave.

However, Christine has now said she has "terminated" her contract with the Oppenheim Group so she can focus on launching her own business. She's set up a new crypto real estate business called RealOpen with her husband Christian Dumontet, and the launch has left her future on the show looking uncertain.

Netflix has yet to confirm whether "Selling Sunset" will return for a sixth series, but if it does it may be without Christine if she is no longer working for the Oppenheim Group, which forms the focus of the hit reality drama.