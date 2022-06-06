 
 

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles

Lily James to Launch Music Career by Releasing Two Singles
After her plans to move into music have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the English beauty is now looking to take the charts by storm.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lily James is preparing to launch a music career. The "Pam and Tommy" actress is aiming to become a pop star and will release two tracks in the coming months after teaming up with DJ Yoda.

The 33-year-old beauty had been planning to move into music last year but the coronavirus pandemic put her ambitions on hold but she is now looking to take the charts by storm. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "She has written and performed two amazing songs with DJ Yoda, called 'Airplane Mode' and 'Breathe'."

"Lily was planning on releasing one last year but everything go delayed. Now she has decided to treat fans to two tracks rather than one," the source added. "She loves singing and has a great voice. She cannot wait for people to hear what they come up with."

Lily showcased her vocal skills in the ABBA-inspired film "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" and said the movie helped her to rediscover her love of singing. "I love singing as a kid and then I stopped and I would never get up and do karaoke," she divulged. "I lost my confidence and then suddenly I was forced to embrace it full throttle."

Lily's ability was praised by her co-star Meryl Streep who said her voice "shakes the rafters. "The Hollywood legend said: "I had no idea Lily had these singing chops… Some people sing from the bottom of their feet right up. She shakes the rafters. She is amazing."

The star recently underwent a dramatic transformation to play Pamela Anderson in "Pam and Tommy" and enjoyed becoming the "Baywatch" icon. She said: "That's what's so cool about being an actor, is you get to do these polar opposites. Like I had brown frizzy hair and no make-up [in 'Yesterday'], and then all of a sudden I'm transformed after four hours of this incredible hair and make-up team. It was great, I'm so lucky. It's like playing make-believe the whole time."

