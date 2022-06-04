 
 

Yungblud Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Taught Him to 'Never Apologize'

The 'Kill Somebody' hitmaker also gushes over the rock legend, saying that the latter is 'so intelligent' and 'so f**king beautiful' despite people saying that people think he's 'kind of gone.'

  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yungblud has shared his opinions about Ozzy Osbourne. In a new interview, the "I Think I'm OKAY" hitmaker opened up that the 73-year-old rock legend once told him to "never apologize."

The 24-year-old musician, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, revealed that he had spoken to Ozzy and paid tribute to him as a "f**king beautiful" artist. He said, "I was speaking to him about what happened on Twitter, and he said, 'If you want to spit beer on the audience, do it, as long as you do it with love."

"People think [Ozzy] is kind of… gone, but he's not. He's so intelligent and so f**king beautiful. People are scared of him until they hear him speak. He said that he saw a lot of himself in me," Yungblud added. "He said, 'Never apologize for anything. They will understand you later. Time always tells.' "

The "Kill Somebody" hitmaker is set to release his self-titled third album in September and explained that he named it after his stage moniker because he felt a "deeper" connection during the writing process than any of his other records.

Yungblud told NME, "[I called it 'Yungblud' because nothing in my life has ever made more sense. The difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply. I went to a part of myself that I didn't know was there." He continued, "I studied it, I bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and came up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, from laughter to betrayal."

"YUNGBLUD" is set for release on September 2 September 2022.

