Quentin Tarantino Applauded by Frank Sinatra's Daughter Nancy for Giving Her a 'New Start'

Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Quentin Tarantino has received a shout-out from Nancy Sinatra. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director was applauded by the daughter of Frank Sinatra for giving her a "new start" by using one of her songs in his movie "Kill Bill".

The 81-year-old singer's version of Cher's track "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)" was used in a famous scene in the director's 2003 film "Kill Bill: Volume 1", and Nancy says it introduced her music to a whole new audience. She told Uncut magazine, "That was a gift, wasn't it? Quentin, I guess, had wanted to use 'Bang Bang' for a while and he finally found a way to do it. Why my version, I'm not sure. I guess it was the guitar, the lonely sound of Billy Strange's guitar."

Nancy added the use of the song in the film gave her a massive boost, saying, "It caused a resurgence for me. People were stunned when they saw my name on the screen, they didn't know it was my recording. But Quentin really gave me a new start."

The gritty martial arts movie starred Uma Thurman as a vengeful bride who sets about tracking down and murdering a team of assassins who tried to kill her on her wedding day.

When asked what she thought of the violent movie, Nancy admits she wasn't a huge fan, saying, "The film was … interesting! Not my cuppa, but it was interesting."

"Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)" was originally recorded by Cher and was written by her then-husband Sonny Bono. It was released in 1966 and Nancy went on to put out a cover of the track later that same year after recording it for her album "How Does That Grab You?".

Nancy's vocals were also used in a remix by Audio Bullys in 2005, while French DJ David Guetta released his own version of the track featuring singer Skylar Grey in 2014.