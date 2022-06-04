Harry Styles Leaves Scottish School Girl in Tears After Accepting Her Prom Night Date Invitation

WENN/Lexi Jones Celebrity

Surprising Anna Carty with his acceptance to her invitation, the 'As It Was' singer leaves a voice message on Capital FM in which he says, 'I would love to be there, so just send me the details.'

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has left one Scottish school girl in tears, but it was not for the wrong reason. The former One Direction member, in fact, surprised massive fan Anna Carty with a sweet acceptance to her invitation for him to be her prom night date.

In the early week of June, Harry stunned Anna with a voice message he left to radio station Capital Scotland upon learning from about her special invitation. "Anna, how's it going? It's Harry Styles here. Hello!" the "As It Was" singer first greeted in his recording, as reported by The Scottish Sun.

"Look, Katy J passed on your invite to the prom and I'm sure it'll be a good Scottish party," the British singer went on explaining "Getting Scotland Home" presenter Katy J's contribution. "I would love to be there, so just send me the details and I'll see what I can do." He did not forget to add at the end, "So see you soon!"

The unexpected reply rendered Anna speechless. Not expecting any reply from Harry, she squealed in disbelief before bursting into tears. "Oh my goodness," she added. "I actually can't think!"

Harry's acceptance came after Anna reached out to her local radio station for help with her prom date invitation, declaring no one else would do but Harry Styles. Her prom night would take place on Thursday, June 9, two days before Harry is scheduled to do his Ibrox stadium show for his Love On Tour show.

The 28-year-old's voice message was delivered to Anna by Katy when the latter called the former about the prom details. "You're going to be gorgeous, the only thing missing is the prom date, right?" at one point of their conversation Katy asked Anna which got Anna to reply, "Yes, totally!"

Katy then pressed on by asking, "So, now you really are aiming high here, you sent us a message, didn't you?" When Anna agreed to the statement, the presenter pointed out, "No one else will do - Harry Styles or nothing!" It got Anna to declare, "Yes, that's true! Absolutely."

Anna's confirmation led Katy to inform her about Harry's response. "You know what, your argument is fair, like he's going to be in Scotland anyway, so he may as well pop in to prom. We tried our best to work some magic behind the scene and we do have a message from Harry Styles for you if you'd like to hear it," the latter said.

After playing Harry's voice message for Anna, Katy assured, "You heard it from the horse's mouth, I have a feeling that he might rock up at prom!"

Harry has previously announced that he will do the 2022 European and South American legs of his Love on Tour starting on June 11. His 32-city tour will feature opening sets from Arlo Parks, Koffee , Mitski and Wolf Alice on select dates.