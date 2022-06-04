 
 

Adam Sandler Gives Update on 'Horrible' Groin Injury He Suffered While Filming 'Hustle'

WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

After 'popping' his groin area while making basketball drama, the 55-year-old comic reveals in a new interview that he still suffers the effects a year later.

  Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Adam Sandler is still recovering from a groin injury he suffered while on the set of his new film. Revealing that he still suffered the effects a year later, the 55-year-old comic claimed that "popping" the area while making basketball drama "Hustle" was "horrible."

About how he sustained the injury while playing with his NBA pro co-stars, the "Funny People" actor told Entertainment Tonight during the film's premiere at the Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles. He spilled, "We had some of that going, but that's before I popped my groin. There was one night my groin couldn't take it anymore then I said, 'I guess I'm gonna have to watch these guys go.'"

Adam added the injury was "so bad" and said, "It's been a year already and I'm still limping around like a fool... it's horrible. I played with everybody, all the guys, and it's humiliating, you know? You take a shot in front of them you see how flat your shot is you see how dumb you look you have no form. Then. when they shoot. you're like, 'Yeah, yeah, alright, that's how you're supposed to play.'"

The father of two daughters, 16-year-old Sadie and 13-year-old Sunny from his marriage to wife Jackie, plays Stanley Sugarman in "Hustle", a former basketball scout who battles to resurrect his career by recruiting a player from Spain named Bo Cruz, who was played by pro Juancho Hernangomez, to play for the NBA.

Adam added he loved acting with co-star Queen Latifah, who plays his wife, Teresa Sugarman. He said, "Me and Latifah know each other forever, and she's a beautiful person. Wherever we would go, wherever, there was a crowd of people. People would just be like, 'Oh my god, that's Queen Latifah!' She has a a nice aura about her and and brings happiness and is just a nice person."

"Hustle" was released in cinemas on Friday, June 3 and is out on Netflix June 8.

