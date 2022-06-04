 
 

Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Sweet Tribute to Late Father Tony Curtis

WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

On what would have been the 'Some Like It Hot' star's 97th birthday, the 'Halloween' actress takes to social media to share a photo of the iconic actor with her 'Psycho' actress mother Janet Leigh.

  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a tribute to her late father. On what would have been Tony Curtis' 97th birthday, the "Halloween" actress shared a photo of the "Some Like It Hot" icon with her "Psycho" actress mother Janet Leigh, who died aged 77 in 2004, along with her and her actress sister Kelly Curtis.

"Born this day...... Tony Curtis who then went on to marry Janet Leigh who then bore my sister and me," the 63-year-old said on her Instagram feed. "The circle of life. And now I am a mommy with two married daughters. As James Taylor said, 'The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time.'"

Born June 3, 1925, Tony became one of Hollywood's most beloved actors after working with Marilyn Monroe and Jack Lemmon on "Some Like It Hot" and Natalie Wood in "The Great Race". He also worked alongside Natalie Wood, Cary Grant and Laurence Olivier. He died on September 29, 2010 in Nevada at the age of 85 after a heart attack.

Even though Tony and Janet separated when Jamie Lee was three years old, their family love is said to have stayed strong. But in an Instagram post uploaded earlier in 2022, Jamie Lee revealed the hardships of living through parental separations and divorces.

The "Knives Out" actress said, "There are only a couple reminders to me that I was born from love and not resentment, competition, jealousy and rancour which are the cornerstones of any unpleasant divorce."

Jamie Lee proudly revealed, in 2021, that her youngest daughter Ruby with husband Christopher Guest, is transgender. After her father Tony's death, she learned that her entire family, including siblings, had been cut out of his will.

Adam Sandler Gives Update on 'Horrible' Groin Injury He Suffered While Filming 'Hustle'

Harry Styles Leaves Scottish School Girl in Tears After Accepting Her Prom Night Date Invitation
