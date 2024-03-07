Adam Sandler Beats Margot Robbie as Highest Paid Actor in 2023 With Big Gap Despite 'Barbie' Success

Cover Images/Dave Bedrosian Movie

The 57-year-old actor comes out on top of Forbes' annual list with $73 million after appearing in the likes of 'Murder Mystery 2' and 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah', while his co-star Jennifer Aniston places fourth.

AceShowbiz - 2023 was seemingly the year of comedy as not even action vet Tom Cruise can defeat Adam Sandler as Hollywood's highest paid actor of 2023. Forbes has released its annual list that ranks stars with the biggest salaries in a year, with the comedian coming out on top.

The 57-year-old actor ranks first after reportedly raking in $73 million in the last year. His massive income came from his salaries for movies including "Murder Mystery 2", "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah", "Leo" and "Spaceman". Although the last one was only released in February, Sandler is believed to have gotten paid for it last year.

Trailing behind him at No. 2 is Margot Robbie, who drew a lot of attention in 2023 for her appearance in "Barbie". But despite the movie's massive success, the actress comes far behind Sandler with a big gap as she made $59 million in the last year.

The Oscar-nominated actress is believed to have cashed in on around 12.5 per cent of all "back-end" profits that are estimated to total more than $60 million. Her production company was also behind 2023's critically-acclaimed thriller "Saltburn" starring Barry Keoghan.

Tom Cruise places third with $45 million, thanks largely in part to his "first-dollar gross" deal that allows actors to get "paid a percentage of box office and other revenues beginning the day it's released, before the studio even recoups its money," according to the publication. Last year, he starred in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One". He also continued to receive healthy profits from "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022).

Robbie's co-star Ryan Gosling is tied in the fourth place with Matt Damon with $43 million each. While the Canadian hunk became part of the cultural phenomenon that was Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the American actor starred in its summer tandem "Oppenheimer".

Jennifer Aniston, who starred alongside Sandler in "Murder Mystery" and its sequel, is sixth with $42 million. She is also a series regular on Apple TV+'s series "The Morning Show". Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Statham are tied in the seventh place with $41 million each. The former starred in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon", while the latter is part of three popular franchises, "Fast X", "Meg 2: The Trench" and "Expend4bles".

Ben Affleck places ninth with $38 million, which he earned largely from his role as CEO of studio startup Artists Equity. Acting vet Denzel Washington rounds out the top 10 with $24 million, thanks largely in part to his role in "The Equalizer 3".

While the movie industry was put on a brake due to Hollywood strikes last year, they apparently didn't affect these actors' income as the top 10 earned a staggering combined total of $449 million.

Top 10 of Highest Paid Actors in 2023:

