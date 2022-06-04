 
 

Jack Harlow Slammed by PETA for 'Glamorizing Horse Racing' in 'Churchill Down' Visuals

Jack Harlow Slammed by PETA for 'Glamorizing Horse Racing' in 'Churchill Down' Visuals
INSTAR IMAGES/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK
Music

The animal rights organization bosses reportedly urge the 'Industry Baby' hitmaker to 'pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds who would otherwise be sent off to slaughterhouses.'

  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jack Harlow's new music video for "Churchill Down" ft. Drake has stolen PETA's attention, but not in good way. The "Industry Baby" hitmaker got called out by the animal rights organization for allegedly "glamorizing horse racing" in the clip.

A representative for PETA told TMZ that Jack only showed the positive sides about the sport. According to the rep, the 24-year-old is "missing the whips, drugs, and deaths that run rampant in the industry."

PETA bosses believed that Jack is profiting off the abuse of animals. Thus, they wanted the Louisville native to "pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds who would otherwise be sent off to slaughterhouses."

PETA claimed an average of 3 racehorses die on U.S. tracks every day. They went on to divulge that 7,500 Thoroughbreds are exported to be slaughtered every year.

  See also...

Jack and Drake filmed the "Churchill Down" music video at this year's Kentucky Derby. The duo seemingly had a lot of fun at the event with the "God's Plan" hitmaker hilariously crashing the "First Class" rapper's interview and admitting that he was drunk.

On May 7, Jack was having a chat with an NBC Sports interviewer when Drake slowly moved himself into the interview. The "Tyler Herro" rapper then took a notice of the Canadian star and told NBC interviewer, "There's a guy next to you." The surprised reporter excitedly welcomed the latter as he exclaimed, "Drake is in the house!"

The "One Dance" rapper responded by stating that he was there just to "hear the conversation." He gushed, "I just had to show up. I'm so proud of this guy." He then playfully said that he and Jack were "drunk" before clarifying, "He's sober. I'm drunk."

That aside, "Churchill Down" serves as one of the tracks on Jack's new album "Come Home the Kids Miss You". The project, which was dropped on May 6, also features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams.

You can share this post!

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split

Alec Baldwin Believes People Will Owe Him Apology After D.A. Release 'Rust' Shooting Report
Related Posts
Jack Harlow Credits Drake for Teaching Him How to Rap: It's 'the Biggest Gift'

Jack Harlow Credits Drake for Teaching Him How to Rap: It's 'the Biggest Gift'

Jack Harlow Asks for Dua Lipa's 'Blessing' Before Releasing His New Song Named After Her

Jack Harlow Asks for Dua Lipa's 'Blessing' Before Releasing His New Song Named After Her

Jack Harlow Reflects on His Fame

Jack Harlow Reflects on His Fame

Jack Harlow Shoots His Shot With Dua Lipa as He Teases New Song

Jack Harlow Shoots His Shot With Dua Lipa as He Teases New Song

Most Read
Lil Nas X Accuses BET Awards of Snubbing Black Gay Artists After His 'Outstanding Zero Nominations'
Music

Lil Nas X Accuses BET Awards of Snubbing Black Gay Artists After His 'Outstanding Zero Nominations'

The Wanted Cancel Newcastle Performance Following Tom Parker's Death: We Need 'More Time'

The Wanted Cancel Newcastle Performance Following Tom Parker's Death: We Need 'More Time'

Will Butler Releases First New Songs Two Months After Leaving Arcade Fire

Will Butler Releases First New Songs Two Months After Leaving Arcade Fire

Johnny Depp Performs With Jeff Beck Again After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Performs With Jeff Beck Again After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

The 1975 Confirms New Album, Announces 'Significant Date for the Band'

The 1975 Confirms New Album, Announces 'Significant Date for the Band'

Remy Ma Clarifies Doja Cat Comments

Remy Ma Clarifies Doja Cat Comments

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Provocative 'Plan B' Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Provocative 'Plan B' Music Video

Liam Gallagher 'Still Pinching' Himself Over Solo Career as His Time in Beady Eye 'Didn't Work Out'

Liam Gallagher 'Still Pinching' Himself Over Solo Career as His Time in Beady Eye 'Didn't Work Out'

Mariah Carey Slapped With $20M Lawsuit Over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Song Title

Mariah Carey Slapped With $20M Lawsuit Over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Song Title

Quentin Tarantino Applauded by Frank Sinatra's Daughter Nancy for Giving Her a 'New Start'

Quentin Tarantino Applauded by Frank Sinatra's Daughter Nancy for Giving Her a 'New Start'

Jack Harlow Slammed by PETA for 'Glamorizing Horse Racing' in 'Churchill Down' Visuals

Jack Harlow Slammed by PETA for 'Glamorizing Horse Racing' in 'Churchill Down' Visuals

Yungblud Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Taught Him to 'Never Apologize'

Yungblud Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Taught Him to 'Never Apologize'