Jack Harlow Slammed by PETA for 'Glamorizing Horse Racing' in 'Churchill Down' Visuals

Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jack Harlow's new music video for "Churchill Down" ft. Drake has stolen PETA's attention, but not in good way. The "Industry Baby" hitmaker got called out by the animal rights organization for allegedly "glamorizing horse racing" in the clip.

A representative for PETA told TMZ that Jack only showed the positive sides about the sport. According to the rep, the 24-year-old is "missing the whips, drugs, and deaths that run rampant in the industry."

PETA bosses believed that Jack is profiting off the abuse of animals. Thus, they wanted the Louisville native to "pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds who would otherwise be sent off to slaughterhouses."

PETA claimed an average of 3 racehorses die on U.S. tracks every day. They went on to divulge that 7,500 Thoroughbreds are exported to be slaughtered every year.

Jack and Drake filmed the "Churchill Down" music video at this year's Kentucky Derby. The duo seemingly had a lot of fun at the event with the "God's Plan" hitmaker hilariously crashing the "First Class" rapper's interview and admitting that he was drunk.

On May 7, Jack was having a chat with an NBC Sports interviewer when Drake slowly moved himself into the interview. The "Tyler Herro" rapper then took a notice of the Canadian star and told NBC interviewer, "There's a guy next to you." The surprised reporter excitedly welcomed the latter as he exclaimed, "Drake is in the house!"

The "One Dance" rapper responded by stating that he was there just to "hear the conversation." He gushed, "I just had to show up. I'm so proud of this guy." He then playfully said that he and Jack were "drunk" before clarifying, "He's sober. I'm drunk."

That aside, "Churchill Down" serves as one of the tracks on Jack's new album "Come Home the Kids Miss You". The project, which was dropped on May 6, also features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams.