Ashley Graham Claims She Deletes Instagram After Giving Birth to Her Twins, Says It's 'Liberating'
  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ashley Graham has opened up about the moment when she pulled herself from social media. Claiming that she deleted Instagram after giving birth to her twins, the supermodel said it's "so liberating."

The 34-year-old shared her story when speaking in a new interview with PEOPLE. "I tandem feed the twins, and I'm just sitting there trying to keep myself awake. And what do you do when you try to keep yourself awake in the middle of the night? You go on social media," she told the outlet.

"I am such an unconscious scroller, and when I deleted Instagram from my phone, I recognized the shift so much that I started telling everybody, and it felt so liberating cause I'd never done that before," the mother of three added. "It was like this breath of fresh air."

Ashley, who welcomed her twin babies in January, went on to share,"It was just a different way to keep myself awake instead of sitting there, comparing myself, judging, fantasizing about the things I don't have."

The interview arrived weeks after Ashley divulged that she almost bled to death while delivering Malachi and Roman at home. In a personal essay for Glamour Magazine, she wrote, "I blacked out. All I can remember is feeling a light touch on my cheek, which I found out later was actually somebody smacking the crap out of my cheek."

"Someone holding my hand, my husband Justin in my ear, praying. Someone jabbing me with a needle in my arm," she further elaborated. "And I remember seeing darkness and what seemed like stars."

Ashley then recalled the time she regained her consciousness and saw everyone around her looking with concern. "When I finally came to, I looked around and I saw everybody. They just kept saying to me, 'You're fine. You're fine. You're fine,' " she remembered. "They didn't want to tell me, right then, that I'd lost liters of blood."

