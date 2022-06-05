 
 

50 Cent Likens Madonna to Aliens Months After Issuing Apology for Trolling Her

50 Cent Likens Madonna to Aliens Months After Issuing Apology for Trolling Her
Instagram/Sean Thornton
Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker, who previously poked fun at the pop icon's NSFW pictures, mocks her once again by sharing another racy picture of the singer.

  • Jun 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has yet to be done trolling Madonna. Despite issuing an apology to the Material Girl months prior for poking fun at her, the "In Da Club" hitmaker mocked the pop icon once again by likening her to aliens.

On Friday, June 3, Fiddy reposted Madonna's racy image on Instagram. In the snap, the singer had her knees up and legs slightly open. She rocked a black bodysuit and stockings which she paired with huge matching glasses.

In the follow-up slides, Fiddy attached photos of aliens. In the caption, he wrote, "I hope she didn't make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please."

  See also...

Madonna has yet to respond to Fiddy's recent troll. However, she was enraged when the emcee dubbed her NSFW photos "the funniest s**t" and laughed at her, "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don't get her old a** up."

After the "Hung Up" hitmaker blasted him, the "Power" star posted this note, "I must have hurt Madonna's feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV, TRL photo from 03. Ok I'm sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings." He added, "I don't benefit from this in anyway. I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology."

Madonna, however, wasn't buying his statement. "You were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake, it's bulls**t, and it's not valid. Let me just hit those four, five points about your apology being invalid," she said to the camera while she got her hair done by her stylist. "Number one, it's not hard to find footage of you and me hanging out."

"Number two, an apology is not valid if you don't know what you're apologizing for," she went on fuming. "What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks."

You can share this post!

Tarana J Burke Reacts to Johnny Depp Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Dale Moss Is 'Officially' Dating Galey Alix Nearly One Year After Clare Crawley Split
Related Posts
50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

50 Cent Mocks Cameroon Rapper Show Yoh for Getting Dodgy Tattoo of Him

50 Cent Mocks Cameroon Rapper Show Yoh for Getting Dodgy Tattoo of Him

50 Cent Fears LGBTQ Community's Revenge After Dave Chappelle Attacker Evades Felony Charge

50 Cent Fears LGBTQ Community's Revenge After Dave Chappelle Attacker Evades Felony Charge

50 Cent Trolls Teairra Mari Over $50K Debt: 'I Want My Money By Monday'

50 Cent Trolls Teairra Mari Over $50K Debt: 'I Want My Money By Monday'

Most Read
Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues
Celebrity

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Mo'Nique Is Slammed for Bringing D.L. Hughley's Daughter Into Feud, Steve Harvey Wants No Part

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

Johnny Depp Spotted in Newcastle Pub With Sam Fender After Winning Amber Heard Defamation Case

Johnny Depp Spotted in Newcastle Pub With Sam Fender After Winning Amber Heard Defamation Case

Rapper Desiigner Calls Cop 'Racist B***h' in Intense Screaming Match at Gas Station

Rapper Desiigner Calls Cop 'Racist B***h' in Intense Screaming Match at Gas Station

Johnny Depp Feels 'at Peace' After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Feels 'at Peace' After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt

50 Cent Slaps Young Buck With Lawsuit Over $250K Debt