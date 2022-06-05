50 Cent Likens Madonna to Aliens Months After Issuing Apology for Trolling Her

Instagram/Sean Thornton Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker, who previously poked fun at the pop icon's NSFW pictures, mocks her once again by sharing another racy picture of the singer.

Jun 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has yet to be done trolling Madonna. Despite issuing an apology to the Material Girl months prior for poking fun at her, the "In Da Club" hitmaker mocked the pop icon once again by likening her to aliens.

On Friday, June 3, Fiddy reposted Madonna's racy image on Instagram. In the snap, the singer had her knees up and legs slightly open. She rocked a black bodysuit and stockings which she paired with huge matching glasses.

In the follow-up slides, Fiddy attached photos of aliens. In the caption, he wrote, "I hope she didn't make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please."

Madonna has yet to respond to Fiddy's recent troll. However, she was enraged when the emcee dubbed her NSFW photos "the funniest s**t" and laughed at her, "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don't get her old a** up."

After the "Hung Up" hitmaker blasted him, the "Power" star posted this note, "I must have hurt Madonna's feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV, TRL photo from 03. Ok I'm sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings." He added, "I don't benefit from this in anyway. I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology."

Madonna, however, wasn't buying his statement. "You were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake, it's bulls**t, and it's not valid. Let me just hit those four, five points about your apology being invalid," she said to the camera while she got her hair done by her stylist. "Number one, it's not hard to find footage of you and me hanging out."

"Number two, an apology is not valid if you don't know what you're apologizing for," she went on fuming. "What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks."