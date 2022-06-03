Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

WENN Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex is believed to be copying Princess Diana's caring body language during her interaction with royal children to cut tension over her presence at the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is believed to be copying Princess Diana's caring body language to cut tension over her presence at the Queen's Jubilee celebrations. After branding the royal family racist in a bombshell 2021 interview, the former "Suits" actress was seen pouting, gasping and shushing royal children as she larked around with them while watching the Trooping of the Colour from a window.

A leading body language expert has claimed the moves are far from spontaneous. Behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings says that the mum-of-two is "distracting" from what is an otherwise very serious atmosphere. She told Fabulous on Thursday, June 2, "What is really clear is that Meghan is using playfulness as a distracting gesture from the more serious issues and divided opinion that have accompanied her and Harry on this trip."

"I think she is hyper aware of the delicacy of the situation, but rather than draw attention to it by either looking sombre and serious or attempting to blend in with a jollity she may not genuinely feel, she has navigated a middle path - where she can appear a little more carefree and child-like amongst some of the younger Royals," she added.

"With a gentle shushing gesture to some of the more excitable little ones, she is also delivering a responsible, caring and kind role in keeping them quiet at special moments."

Jo added about how Meghan may have been emulating the same gestures as her late mother-in-law Diana. "It's interesting to see her bend down, closer to the children - a very Diana-like gesture - therefore making them feel more at ease," she pointed out.

"She also recognizes that by immersing herself with children rather than any of the adults, they will be far less judgemental in words or looks than any of the grown ups," Jo continued. "They are more likely to positively respond to her playfulness, creating a safer and more sensible environment for her to appear in."

Harry and Meghan returned to Britain on Wednesday, June 1 amid a row about their U.K. protection being scaled back. The couple were seen peering from a window at the Major General's Office as a RAF flypast took place to honor the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

They did not appear on Buckingham Palace balcony above tens of thousands of cheering fans as the Queen had decided the line-up would be reserved for senior working royals. Also banned from the balcony wave was shamed Prince Andrew.

Meghan entertained Peter Phillips' daughters, 11-year-old Savannah and 10-year-old Isla, as well as Mike and Zara Tindall's girls, 8-year-old Mia and 3-year-old Lena, as they grew bored of watching the Trooping of the Colour. As Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi watched, Meghan at one point put a finger to her mouth to "shush" cheeky Mia Tindall.