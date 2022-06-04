 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Looks Happy in Rare Pic With His Formerly Estranged Mother

Machine Gun Kelly Looks Happy in Rare Pic With His Formerly Estranged Mother
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bloody Valentine' rocker, who announced his reunion with his formerly estranged mother in June 2021, is smiling ear-to-ear in the snap while sitting next to her.

  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has treated fans to a rare photo of him and his mother. The "Bloody Valentine" rocker, who reconnected with his mom last year, looked very happy in the pic shared on his Instagram page.

The sweet snap showed MGK and his mom sitting next to each other they smiled ear-to-ear. The singer/rapper held up two middle fingers while his mother, whose name remains unknown, gave a peace sign to the camera. In the caption of the post, the fiance of Megan Fox wrote, "introducing … my mom [red heart emoji]."

Fans couldn't hide their excitement upon seeing the Thursday, June 2 post. "She's beautiful," one person commented, while another said, "You have the same smile." A third individual gushed, "I'm so happy for you i will literally cry."

  See also...

"Omg I can't believe you are actually with her. If you are happy I'm happy for you," a third echoed the sentiment. Someone else, in the meantime, marveled, "Omg! This is major. Congrats for reconnecting."

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was abandoned by his mother when he was just 9 years old. He was raised by his father, who sadly passed away in July 2020. He got candid about his mother's absence during his childhood in the lyrics of his song "Burning Memories".

"Yeah, this one's for the mama that I never knew/ I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you," he sings. "I guess now I really wanna know the truth/ How'd you leave your only child at nine for another dude?"

The "Midnight in the Switchgrass" actor continues, "All the years that you ignored me, left me sleepless in the bed/ I hope that he got some kids because your only son is dead."

MGK announced his reunion with his mom in June 2021. Crediting fans for it, he tweeted, "wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting i love you."

You can share this post!

George Miller Desperately Tried to Cast Tilda Swinton in 'Furiosa': I 'Wanted to Make It Happen'

Jenna Ushkowitz Offers First Glimpse of Her Newborn After Welcoming First Child With Husband David
Related Posts
Machine Gun Kelly Drives Fans Wild After Posting Naked Behind-the-Scenes Pic From 'Good Mourning'

Machine Gun Kelly Drives Fans Wild After Posting Naked Behind-the-Scenes Pic From 'Good Mourning'

Machine Gun Kelly Teases 'Out-of-the Box' Megan Fox Wedding Plans After Sparking Pregnancy Rumors

Machine Gun Kelly Teases 'Out-of-the Box' Megan Fox Wedding Plans After Sparking Pregnancy Rumors

Machine Gun Kelly Credits Misinterpretation of Megan Fox Text for Being 'Good Mourning' Inspiration

Machine Gun Kelly Credits Misinterpretation of Megan Fox Text for Being 'Good Mourning' Inspiration

Machine Gun Kelly Dubbed the 'Hardest Critic' to Please

Machine Gun Kelly Dubbed the 'Hardest Critic' to Please

Most Read
Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues
Celebrity

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay