Machine Gun Kelly Looks Happy in Rare Pic With His Formerly Estranged Mother

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has treated fans to a rare photo of him and his mother. The "Bloody Valentine" rocker, who reconnected with his mom last year, looked very happy in the pic shared on his Instagram page.

The sweet snap showed MGK and his mom sitting next to each other they smiled ear-to-ear. The singer/rapper held up two middle fingers while his mother, whose name remains unknown, gave a peace sign to the camera. In the caption of the post, the fiance of Megan Fox wrote, "introducing … my mom [red heart emoji]."

Fans couldn't hide their excitement upon seeing the Thursday, June 2 post. "She's beautiful," one person commented, while another said, "You have the same smile." A third individual gushed, "I'm so happy for you i will literally cry."

"Omg I can't believe you are actually with her. If you are happy I'm happy for you," a third echoed the sentiment. Someone else, in the meantime, marveled, "Omg! This is major. Congrats for reconnecting."

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was abandoned by his mother when he was just 9 years old. He was raised by his father, who sadly passed away in July 2020. He got candid about his mother's absence during his childhood in the lyrics of his song "Burning Memories".

"Yeah, this one's for the mama that I never knew/ I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you," he sings. "I guess now I really wanna know the truth/ How'd you leave your only child at nine for another dude?"

The "Midnight in the Switchgrass" actor continues, "All the years that you ignored me, left me sleepless in the bed/ I hope that he got some kids because your only son is dead."

MGK announced his reunion with his mom in June 2021. Crediting fans for it, he tweeted, "wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting i love you."