 
 

Jenna Ushkowitz Offers First Glimpse of Her Newborn After Welcoming First Child With Husband David

Jenna Ushkowitz Offers First Glimpse of Her Newborn After Welcoming First Child With Husband David
Instagram
Celebrity

The actress, who portrays Tina Cohen-Chang on musical comedy-drama series 'Glee' announces the baby's arrival more than four months after she confirmed her pregnancy.

  • Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jenna Ushkowitz is sharing her joy of being a first-time mother. Having welcomed her first child with husband David Stanley, the Tina Cohen-Chang depicter on musical comedy-drama series "Glee" announced the baby's arrival by offering the first glimpse of the newborn.

Making use of Instagram on Friday, June 3, the 36-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of her baby girl sleeping on her chest in a hospital bed. She gushed in the caption, Our hearts have burst wide open," adding a red heart emoji.

  See also...

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from many. Among those reacting to the happy news was Eva Longoria, who raved, "Congrats!!!!!" Andi Dorfman exclaimed, "Ommmmmg! Congrats!!!! So excited for y'all." Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented, "How did I miss that you were pregnant?! Omg! Congrats!"

Jenna confirmed her pregnancy in January. At that time, he shared on Instagram a black-and-white photo of her and her husband David, who rested his hand on her baby bump. "Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June [hearts emoji]," she captioned her post.

Jenna and David got married last July in a romantic outdoor ceremony at The Lombardi House in Los Angeles. For her special day, the actress donned an elegant strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal. Her spouse, on the other hand, opted for a classic tuxedo from Hugo Boss.

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated," she said of her wedding. "Having our closest family and loved ones there safely was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change."

You can share this post!

Machine Gun Kelly Looks Happy in Rare Pic With His Formerly Estranged Mother

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Shares Reflective Post After He's Released From Jail
Related Posts
Jenna Ushkowitz Debuts Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy With First Child

Jenna Ushkowitz Debuts Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy With First Child

'Glee' Star Jenna Ushkowitz and New Husband Show Big Smiles in First Wedding Picture

'Glee' Star Jenna Ushkowitz and New Husband Show Big Smiles in First Wedding Picture

Jenna Uskowitz Shows Off Stunning Diamond Ring When Announcing Engagement

Jenna Uskowitz Shows Off Stunning Diamond Ring When Announcing Engagement

Most Read
Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues
Celebrity

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay