Jenna Ushkowitz Offers First Glimpse of Her Newborn After Welcoming First Child With Husband David

The actress, who portrays Tina Cohen-Chang on musical comedy-drama series 'Glee' announces the baby's arrival more than four months after she confirmed her pregnancy.

Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jenna Ushkowitz is sharing her joy of being a first-time mother. Having welcomed her first child with husband David Stanley, the Tina Cohen-Chang depicter on musical comedy-drama series "Glee" announced the baby's arrival by offering the first glimpse of the newborn.

Making use of Instagram on Friday, June 3, the 36-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of her baby girl sleeping on her chest in a hospital bed. She gushed in the caption, Our hearts have burst wide open," adding a red heart emoji.

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from many. Among those reacting to the happy news was Eva Longoria, who raved, "Congrats!!!!!" Andi Dorfman exclaimed, "Ommmmmg! Congrats!!!! So excited for y'all." Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented, "How did I miss that you were pregnant?! Omg! Congrats!"

Jenna confirmed her pregnancy in January. At that time, he shared on Instagram a black-and-white photo of her and her husband David, who rested his hand on her baby bump. "Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June [hearts emoji]," she captioned her post.

Jenna and David got married last July in a romantic outdoor ceremony at The Lombardi House in Los Angeles. For her special day, the actress donned an elegant strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal. Her spouse, on the other hand, opted for a classic tuxedo from Hugo Boss.

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated," she said of her wedding. "Having our closest family and loved ones there safely was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change."