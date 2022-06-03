 
 

Remy Ma Clarifies Doja Cat Comments

Remy Ma Clarifies Doja Cat Comments
Instagram
Music

The veteran artist previously received backlash from Doja's fans when she said that the 'Say So' hitmaker isn't a rapper during her appearance on 'Drink Champs'.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Remy Ma addressed her controversial comments on fellow musician Doja Cat. The veteran artist sparked chatters when she said that the "Say So" hitmaker isn't a rapper with some people seeing her remarks as a diss. In a new interview, Remy claimed that it was actually a compliment.

During her appearance on "Black Compass", Remy talked about wanting to bring more women in hip-hop into the battle rap space. She, however, thought that none of them would want to get exposed on that stage. The host later mentioned Doja's name, jokingly asking, "Yo Remy, you tryna line up Doja Cat?"

"Don't even bring her up," Remy responded. She explained, "I thought I was giving [her] a compliment. Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, 'I thought I said something good!' "

  See also...

Remy enraged Doja's fans with her comments on the "Kiss Me More" hitmaker on "Drink Champs". "I don't think she's a rapper," Remy said at the time. "Let's be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don't think she's a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she's dope."

Some of Doja's fans were quick to slam the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star over the statement. One Twitter user argued, "Remy Ma is officially the most delusional b***h in the world sorry Doja Cat that you have to see bulls**t like this." Another fumed, "Remy ma losing her mind! Talking bout Doja Cat not a rapper, please she will out rap you ! #dojacat." A third added, "Doja Cat IS a RAPPER peridot!"

While Doja didn't directly react to Remy's comments, she previously defended her skills as a rapper several times. "DONT EVER F**KIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER," the Grammy-winning star tweeted back in May 2021. "AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS F**KIN THAT. stream Very Best."

You can share this post!

Ari Lennox Appears to Debut Reality Star Boyfriend on Instagram
Related Posts
Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma 'So Thankful' After Getting Her Own Street Sign in The Bronx

Remy Ma 'So Thankful' After Getting Her Own Street Sign in The Bronx

Remy Ma Starts Social Media Debate After Saying Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Remy Ma Starts Social Media Debate After Saying Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Remy Ma Gets Risque in Sexy Cutouts, Latto and BIA Turn Heads On Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Remy Ma Gets Risque in Sexy Cutouts, Latto and BIA Turn Heads On Red Carpet

Most Read
Johnny Depp Seemingly Won't Be in Court for Defamation Trial Verdict as He Joins Jeff Beck on Stage
Music

Johnny Depp Seemingly Won't Be in Court for Defamation Trial Verdict as He Joins Jeff Beck on Stage

Chance the Rapper Sends Love to Anita Baker After She Thanks Him for Helping Her Regain Her Masters

Chance the Rapper Sends Love to Anita Baker After She Thanks Him for Helping Her Regain Her Masters

Asian Doll Takes Issue With The Game Releasing New Music on Her Album Date

Asian Doll Takes Issue With The Game Releasing New Music on Her Album Date

Joe Budden Wonders Why CyHi the Prynce Disses Him in New 'Sway's Universe' Freestyle

Joe Budden Wonders Why CyHi the Prynce Disses Him in New 'Sway's Universe' Freestyle

Lil Uzi Vert Insists White Privilege Doesn't Play a Part in Jack Harlow's Success

Lil Uzi Vert Insists White Privilege Doesn't Play a Part in Jack Harlow's Success

A$AP Rocky Admits to Pushing Himself 'to the Limit on Everything' on New Album

A$AP Rocky Admits to Pushing Himself 'to the Limit on Everything' on New Album

Kate Bush Returns to the Charts Thanks to 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Kate Bush Returns to the Charts Thanks to 'Stranger Things' Season 4

The Used Drops Off Slam Dunk Festival as Bert McCracken Seeks Help for Mental Health Issues

The Used Drops Off Slam Dunk Festival as Bert McCracken Seeks Help for Mental Health Issues

Halsey Will Release New Single 'So Good' in June After She Disses Capitol Music

Halsey Will Release New Single 'So Good' in June After She Disses Capitol Music

Lil Nas X Accuses BET Awards of Snubbing Black Gay Artists After His 'Outstanding Zero Nominations'

Lil Nas X Accuses BET Awards of Snubbing Black Gay Artists After His 'Outstanding Zero Nominations'

Will Butler Releases First New Songs Two Months After Leaving Arcade Fire

Will Butler Releases First New Songs Two Months After Leaving Arcade Fire

Lil Baby Teases Chris Brown Collaboration

Lil Baby Teases Chris Brown Collaboration

The 1975 Confirms New Album, Announces 'Significant Date for the Band'

The 1975 Confirms New Album, Announces 'Significant Date for the Band'