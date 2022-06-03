Remy Ma Clarifies Doja Cat Comments

Instagram Music

The veteran artist previously received backlash from Doja's fans when she said that the 'Say So' hitmaker isn't a rapper during her appearance on 'Drink Champs'.

AceShowbiz - Remy Ma addressed her controversial comments on fellow musician Doja Cat. The veteran artist sparked chatters when she said that the "Say So" hitmaker isn't a rapper with some people seeing her remarks as a diss. In a new interview, Remy claimed that it was actually a compliment.

During her appearance on "Black Compass", Remy talked about wanting to bring more women in hip-hop into the battle rap space. She, however, thought that none of them would want to get exposed on that stage. The host later mentioned Doja's name, jokingly asking, "Yo Remy, you tryna line up Doja Cat?"

"Don't even bring her up," Remy responded. She explained, "I thought I was giving [her] a compliment. Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, 'I thought I said something good!' "

Remy enraged Doja's fans with her comments on the "Kiss Me More" hitmaker on "Drink Champs". "I don't think she's a rapper," Remy said at the time. "Let's be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don't think she's a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she's dope."

Some of Doja's fans were quick to slam the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star over the statement. One Twitter user argued, "Remy Ma is officially the most delusional b***h in the world sorry Doja Cat that you have to see bulls**t like this." Another fumed, "Remy ma losing her mind! Talking bout Doja Cat not a rapper, please she will out rap you ! #dojacat." A third added, "Doja Cat IS a RAPPER peridot!"

While Doja didn't directly react to Remy's comments, she previously defended her skills as a rapper several times. "DONT EVER F**KIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER," the Grammy-winning star tweeted back in May 2021. "AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS F**KIN THAT. stream Very Best."