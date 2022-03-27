Remy Ma Starts Social Media Debate After Saying Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Instagram Music

Despite refusing to call the 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker a rapper, the 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star acknowledges that the 26-year-old artist 'makes dope records.'

Mar 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Remy Ma has started an online debate with her recent comments about Doja Cat. While some people approved of her statement in which she said Doja is not a rapper, others disagreed.

Remy offered her two cents about Doja when speaking to N.O.R.E. a.k.a. Noreaga and DJ EFN on "Drink Champs". She said, "I don't think shes a rapper... Let's be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don't think she's a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she's dope."

A clip of the interview has since gone viral. Opposing the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star's statement, one Twitter user argued, "Remy Ma is officially the most delusional b***h in the world sorry Doja Cat that you have to see bulls**t like this." Another fumed, "Remy ma losing her mind! Talking bout Doja Cat not a rapper, please she will out rap you ! #dojacat." A third added, "Doja Cat IS a RAPPER peridot!"

Some others, however, came to Remy's defense. "Remy Ma said what she said. Doja Cat is not a rapper. Here come all the colorist anti black gay boys to defend Dojer [Cat]," an individual commented. A different person then chimed in, "Yeah I personally dont think Doja cat is a rapper...rhyming words dont make you a rapper. But still F remy ma."

Earlier this month, Doja expressed her remorse for not giving "a good enough show" following her performance in Brazil. "I don't think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I'm sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f**king love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I'll do better," she vowed.

It didn't sit well with many of her Paraguayan fans, who claimed Doja made them feel "empty" at their show. The "Planet Her" artist the fired back, "I'm not sorry," before ranting about everything being "dead" to her and declaring she "quit."

"It's gone and i don't give a f**k anymore i f**kin quit i can't wait to f**king disappear and i don't need you to believe in me anymore," Doja wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i'm a f**king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f**king nightmare unfollow me."