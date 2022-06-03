Cyndi Lauper Posts Heartfelt Tribute as She Announces 'Beautiful' Mom Catrine's Death

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' hitmaker takes to her social media platforms to share some throwback pictures with her mother, noting that she feels 'so lucky' to have her.

Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cyndi Lauper is mourning the death of her mother Catrine Lauper. Taking to her social media platforms, the "True Colors" hitmaker announced that her mom has sadly passed away.

The 68-year-old singer has announced Catrine Lauper's passing via a social media post, thanking her mom for her influence on her life and her career.

Alongside some throwback photos of her mom, Cyndi wrote on Twitter and Instagram, "My beautiful Mom has passed. She rocked and wrestled with us and was in a lot of my videos. It was an honor to work with her."

"I feel so lucky that I got to play with my mom throughout my life, both as a girl and as a woman," Cyndi continued. "She may have left this world, but not without leaving her mark. Thank you, Mom. I love you. [heart emoji]."

Cyndi previously revealed that her mom had been diagnosed with dementia. However, in an interview in 2016, the singer explained that she was able to see at least one positive in the situation.

The chart-topping star, who has sold more than 50 million records during her career, said, "My mother has a little dementia. She lives in the present."

"The good thing is, I can talk to her and tell her stuff that I really shouldn't tell anybody, and she'll give me these wonderful words of wisdom that a mother does," Cyndi added. "But then, ten minutes later she'll forget."

Catrine appeared in Cyndi's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" music video, and the singer previously explained her thinking behind the video. She said, "[For 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'] everyone worked hard on the different keys, the different ideas - trumpeting this idea of all girls and all women. That was the idea behind the video for it too. I wanted every kind of girl in that video; my mother was in that video. I wanted everyone to be like, 'Wow! I want to hang out with them!' "