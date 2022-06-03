 
 

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock
Instagram
Celebrity

Instead of getting sympathy, Karlissa Saffold, the mother of the 'Thotiana' rapper, is mocked for 'embarrassing' herself after showing her injury following an altercation with her son's girlfriend.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Blueface's mother is apparently not shy about getting herself involved in an altercation with her son's girlfriend. Karlissa Saffold has shown her injured face after allegedly getting punched by Chrisean Rock.

Making use of her social media account, Karlissa posted on Wednesday, June 1 a video of her jamming to Tupac Shakur's "Smile" while sitting in a car. She sported a black eye, which she didn't bother to conceal with any makeup in the clip. She even showed the side of her face where her eye was swollen to the camera several times, seemingly to highlight it.

After the video made its round on the web and was reposted by Blue Girls Club's Instagram account, Karlissa was mocked by social media users for "embarrassing" herself. One person wrote, "This is so embarrassing victim or not, I'm not letting whoever whooped my a** see the results. Shades me, please."

  See also...

Another agreed as saying, "I'm sorry but if I had a blackeye I would not be on social media showing my s**t off that is embarrassing." A third echoed the sentiment, "She Embarrassing Herself Even More."

Another urged her, "Man look baby, go get you some concealer and some foundation whatever you gotta do! Go tighten tf up THIS AINT THAAAAAT!!!!" Some others accused her of thirsting for attention, with one commenting, "if 'I want attention' was a person."

"Alright everybody give her the clout she chasing for we see it girl WE SEEEEEE IT," another remarked. Someone thought that Karlissa needs "help," while someone else wrote, "Super sad I hope this Mother gets her priorities & life together!!!!"

Chrisean previously admitted to assaulting Blueface's mother and sister Kali Miller, who goes by @kaliweae on social media. Sharing her side of the story, Chrisean said she punched the rapper's mother after Karlissa threw a glass jar at her.

Chrisean said she was at Blueface's house to help him hosting an event when his mom Karlissa, who has been staying there with her husband, allegedly provoked her. "She swung on me before, but I let it slide," the artist, who accused Karlissa of bullying her for two years, said during an Instagram Live.

You can share this post!

JT Admits to Having Breast Implants, Considers 'a Redo'

Cyndi Lauper Posts Heartfelt Tribute as She Announces 'Beautiful' Mom Catrine's Death
Related Posts
Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Defends Herself After Being Slammed by the Rapper, His Mom and Chrisean Rock

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Defends Herself After Being Slammed by the Rapper, His Mom and Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mom Reacts After Rapper Denies Her Claim About Him Dating Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mom Reacts After Rapper Denies Her Claim About Him Dating Chrisean Rock

Most Read
Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill
Celebrity

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

Cardi B Treats Offset to Sensual Pole Dance During Extravagant Cabo Getaway

NFL Star Jeff Gladney's Agent Asks for 'Prayers' After He Died at Age 25 in Car Crash

NFL Star Jeff Gladney's Agent Asks for 'Prayers' After He Died at Age 25 in Car Crash