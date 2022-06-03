 
 

Isabela Merced Joins Dakota Johnson for Marvel's 'Madame Web'

Isabela Merced Joins Dakota Johnson for Marvel's 'Madame Web'
Instagram/WENN/Avalon
Movie

The 'Transformers: The Last Knight' actress, who is set to star alongside the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star in the 'Spider-Man spin-off film, will be joined by Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O'Connor as well.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Isabela Merced becomes the latest actress who has been added to the cast of "Madame Web". The 20-year-old actress is set to star alongside Dakota Johnson in the "Spider-Man" spin-off film.

Isabela, who appeared in "Transformers: The Last Knight" in 2017, will also be joined on screen by Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O'Connor. The movie will focus on the character of Madame Web, an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a condition that causes muscle weakness.

  See also...

The character, who is connected to a life-support system that looked like a spider web, never actually fought any villains in the comic books and therefore the movie could be quite distinct from the stories, according to Deadline. Madame Web has already been described as Sony's version of "Doctor Strange", but at the moment, there are no known details about Isabela's role in the film.

Isabela previously starred alongside Jason Momoa in the thriller movie "Sweet Girl", and the actress explained that she did some Muay Thai and MMA training for the role. Speaking about her part in the Netflix movie, Isabela shared, "Oh, that was really fun."

"I was really competitive as a kid, with my brothers. I have two brothers, and my dad seemed to like children being athletic, so I felt like I had to be. I had to be the best at everything," Isabela continued. "As a middle child, I had to excel at everything. So, we did a bit of jujitsu growing up, and I think that's kind of how I picked it up fast. I'm assuming, I don't know. But it was a lot of fun because I can apply it to my real life."

You can share this post!

Cyndi Lauper Posts Heartfelt Tribute as She Announces 'Beautiful' Mom Catrine's Death

The Wanted Cancel Newcastle Performance Following Tom Parker's Death: We Need 'More Time'
Related Posts
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney to Star Opposite Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' Spin-Off 'Madame Web'

'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney to Star Opposite Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' Spin-Off 'Madame Web'

Dakota Johnson's Rumored Casting for 'Spider-Man' Spin-Off 'Madame Web' Sparks Criticism

Dakota Johnson's Rumored Casting for 'Spider-Man' Spin-Off 'Madame Web' Sparks Criticism

Most Read
Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable as Leonard Bernstein in First Look of 'Maestro'
Movie

Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable as Leonard Bernstein in First Look of 'Maestro'

Joseph Kosinski Only Had 30 Minutes to Convince Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Joseph Kosinski Only Had 30 Minutes to Convince Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'District 9' Sequel Is Coming in 'the Near Future,' Confirms Neill Blomkamp

'District 9' Sequel Is Coming in 'the Near Future,' Confirms Neill Blomkamp

Stephanie Beatriz Sings Her Lines in a Track for 'Encanto' Between Contractions

Stephanie Beatriz Sings Her Lines in a Track for 'Encanto' Between Contractions

Simu Liu Admits Waxing His Entire Body For 'Barbie' Movie Is 'Painful'

Simu Liu Admits Waxing His Entire Body For 'Barbie' Movie Is 'Painful'

Tom Hanks Brings Pinocchio to Life in First Teaser Trailer of Disney's Live-Action Remake

Tom Hanks Brings Pinocchio to Life in First Teaser Trailer of Disney's Live-Action Remake

Rory Kinnear Worried He Will 'Terrify' Viewers With 'Men' Giving Birth Scene

Rory Kinnear Worried He Will 'Terrify' Viewers With 'Men' Giving Birth Scene

'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts Rachel Zegler in Major Role

'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts Rachel Zegler in Major Role

'Furiosa': Chris Hemsworth Shares First Pic From 'Mad Max' Prequel Set as Production Begins

'Furiosa': Chris Hemsworth Shares First Pic From 'Mad Max' Prequel Set as Production Begins

Laura Carmichael Shares Filming 'Downtown Abbey: A New Era' Was Like Being on a 'Hilarious Holiday'

Laura Carmichael Shares Filming 'Downtown Abbey: A New Era' Was Like Being on a 'Hilarious Holiday'

Baz Luhrmann on 'Elvis' Screening at Cannes: It Was 'Like a Real Rock Concert'

Baz Luhrmann on 'Elvis' Screening at Cannes: It Was 'Like a Real Rock Concert'

Isabela Merced Joins Dakota Johnson for Marvel's 'Madame Web'

Isabela Merced Joins Dakota Johnson for Marvel's 'Madame Web'