Bobby Brown Suffered Two Heart Attacks After Numbing Pain Over Losing His Loved Ones With Booze
WENN/Sheri Determan
The New Edition star, who lost his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015 and son Bobby Jr. five years later, laments on a new documentary series, 'Children are not supposed to go before their parents.'

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bobby Brown has been going through a lot physically and emotionally following the sudden deaths of his loved ones. On a new A&E series, "Biography: Bobby Brown", the singer revealed that he suffered two heart attacks after turning to booze to numb his pain over the loss of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and two of his seven children, daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2015 and son Bobby Jr. in 2020.

"Losing my daughter hurt me to my core," the New Edition star shared. He lamented, "Children are not supposed to go before their parents and I lost my baby girl. I started drinking a lot."

Bobby, who has battled substance abuse and alcohol abuse issues for years, admitted, "My drinking had gotten to a point where my bodily functions were starting to quit on my body. I had two heart attacks. I had two stents in my heart."

After working his way back to recovery, he endured another heartbreak and had a subsequent relapse in 2020 when his son "little Bobby" died following an accidental drug overdose. "I chose to check in and get help for it again," the 53-year-old said. "I went to detox and got myself together."

Bobby now attends regular Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and stays clean and sober with the help of friends, family and a trusted sponsor. Still, he acknowledged, "I am not normal. I'm an alcoholic. It is an everyday fight for sobriety. I am in prayer and therapy."

"That makes it easier to build my self confidence back and change the narrative of how my life should turn out," the R&B artist further confided. "After everything, I can only be proud of myself on a daily basis, because I struggle and work hard to make my kids see me in a better light than I see myself."

Bobby went on crediting his family for helping him survive all the tribulation. "Family has always been a major part of my life. That is the only way I get by. Family are my biggest support system. I feel all loved. It keeps me afloat," he stated. "I am a survivor and my angels are looking over me, carried me a long way and I'm thankful."

Whitney Houston died of an accidental drowning in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, hours before her scheduled appearance at the 2012 Grammy Awards. The situation was sadly mimicked by her daughter Bobbi Kristina, who was placed in an induced coma after being found facedown in a bathtub at her Georgia home in 2015. She was taken off life support after her brain function had "significantly diminished."

