 
 

Baz Luhrmann on 'Elvis' Screening at Cannes: It Was 'Like a Real Rock Concert'

Baz Luhrmann on 'Elvis' Screening at Cannes: It Was 'Like a Real Rock Concert'
Instagram
Movie

The 59-year-old director also says that the audience at the film festival 'just went crazy' for the Austin Butler's depiction of the King of Rock and Roll during the debut of his biopic.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Baz Luhrmann says the screening of "Elvis" at the Cannes Film Festival was "like a real rock concert." The 59-year-old filmmaker also shared that the audience "just went crazy" for Austin Butler's depiction of the King of Rock and Roll during the debut of his biopic of Elvis Presley at the legendary film fest.

Speaking to HeyUGuys at the U.K. premiere of the movie at the BFI Southbank on Thursday, May 31, Baz said, "When Austin, the first thing we shot was the leather suit thing, and when he came on in front of those extras that reaction wasn't rehearsed."

"They just went crazy, and at Cannes when he did the leather comeback performance, the entire auditorium broke into applause and the issue is that, I know because, we couldn't hear the dialogue because they keep applauding, so it seemed like a real rock concert," Baz added.

  See also...

The "Moulin Rouge!" director called the performance of the leading man Austin as "once-in-a-lifetime" while praising his "spiritual connection" to the role. "I'd say once-in-a-lifetime does that come along, at that level. I mean, he lived it for two years, and his spiritual connection with it was so, so profound," he gushed.

The 30-year-old actor has spoken about measures he took to embody the "Can't Help Falling in Love" hitmaker, who died in 1977, that led him to need to take a trip to the hospital when shooting wrapped.

Austin said, "The next day I woke up at 4 in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital. My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis."

The "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" star got "chills" when he discovered that they both lost their mother at the tender age of 23. He said, "His mother passed away when he was 23, and my mum passed away when I was 23. So when I learned that, it was one of those things where I got chills, and I just thought, 'Okay, I can connect to that. I've never loved somebody I've never met more than Elvis.' "

You can share this post!

Laurie Holden Celebrates Johnny Depp's Win in Amber Heard Defamation Lawsuit

Bobby Brown Suffered Two Heart Attacks After Numbing Pain Over Losing His Loved Ones With Booze
Related Posts
Priscilla Presley Breaks Down in Tears as She Joins 'Elvis' Filmmaking Team at Premiere in Cannes

Priscilla Presley Breaks Down in Tears as She Joins 'Elvis' Filmmaking Team at Premiere in Cannes

Austin Butler Rushed to Hospital With 'Excruciating Pain' After 'Elvis' Wrapped

Austin Butler Rushed to Hospital With 'Excruciating Pain' After 'Elvis' Wrapped

Lisa Marie Presley Praises Austin Butler's Performance in 'Elvis', Says He Should Win an Oscar

Lisa Marie Presley Praises Austin Butler's Performance in 'Elvis', Says He Should Win an Oscar

Baz Luhrmann Explains Why He Describes 'Elvis' as a 'Superhero Film'

Baz Luhrmann Explains Why He Describes 'Elvis' as a 'Superhero Film'

Most Read
Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable as Leonard Bernstein in First Look of 'Maestro'
Movie

Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable as Leonard Bernstein in First Look of 'Maestro'

Bobby Brown Hopes Whitney Houston Biopic Focuses on Her Music as He Fears It'll Bring Personal Drama

Bobby Brown Hopes Whitney Houston Biopic Focuses on Her Music as He Fears It'll Bring Personal Drama

Joseph Kosinski Only Had 30 Minutes to Convince Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Joseph Kosinski Only Had 30 Minutes to Convince Tom Cruise to Make 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'District 9' Sequel Is Coming in 'the Near Future,' Confirms Neill Blomkamp

'District 9' Sequel Is Coming in 'the Near Future,' Confirms Neill Blomkamp

Stephanie Beatriz Sings Her Lines in a Track for 'Encanto' Between Contractions

Stephanie Beatriz Sings Her Lines in a Track for 'Encanto' Between Contractions

Simu Liu Admits Waxing His Entire Body For 'Barbie' Movie Is 'Painful'

Simu Liu Admits Waxing His Entire Body For 'Barbie' Movie Is 'Painful'

Tom Hanks Brings Pinocchio to Life in First Teaser Trailer of Disney's Live-Action Remake

Tom Hanks Brings Pinocchio to Life in First Teaser Trailer of Disney's Live-Action Remake

'Dune' Fans Will Be 'Surprised' and Shocked When Its Sequel Releases, Promises Javier Bardem

'Dune' Fans Will Be 'Surprised' and Shocked When Its Sequel Releases, Promises Javier Bardem

Rory Kinnear Worried He Will 'Terrify' Viewers With 'Men' Giving Birth Scene

Rory Kinnear Worried He Will 'Terrify' Viewers With 'Men' Giving Birth Scene

'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts Rachel Zegler in Major Role

'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts Rachel Zegler in Major Role

'Furiosa': Chris Hemsworth Shares First Pic From 'Mad Max' Prequel Set as Production Begins

'Furiosa': Chris Hemsworth Shares First Pic From 'Mad Max' Prequel Set as Production Begins

Laura Carmichael Shares Filming 'Downtown Abbey: A New Era' Was Like Being on a 'Hilarious Holiday'

Laura Carmichael Shares Filming 'Downtown Abbey: A New Era' Was Like Being on a 'Hilarious Holiday'

Baz Luhrmann on 'Elvis' Screening at Cannes: It Was 'Like a Real Rock Concert'

Baz Luhrmann on 'Elvis' Screening at Cannes: It Was 'Like a Real Rock Concert'