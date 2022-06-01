 
 

Bobby Brown Blames Janet Jackson's Strict Father for Making Their Romance Didn't Work

In a new documentary 'Biography: Bobby Brown', which premieres on A and E, the New Edition musician admits to have 'a big crush' on Michael Jackson's sister and that they 'loved each other's company.'

  • Jun 1, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bobby Brown has opened up about his past relationship with Janet Jackson. The New Edition star has admitted that he was totally smitten with Michael Jackson's sister but they couldn't have a relationship because her strict dad didn't approve of him.

The "Every Little Step" crooner has opened up about his doomed romance with Janet, admitting he had a huge crush on her but the relationship didn't last very long because they were from different backgrounds. Speaking in an A&E "Biography" special, he explained, "I had a big crush on Janet. Everything. Her little smile, her body, dance moves, her little laugh. We loved each other's company."

However, Bobby revealed the romance didn't last and he's convinced it's because Janet's notoriously strict father Joe Jackson didn't want her dating a man from the "hood." Bobby went on adding, "We didn't have that long of a relationship. The reason me and Janet broke it off is because she couldn't be with a man like myself. I'm from the projects. I'm hood. Her father wouldn't allow her to be with someone like me. Janet was the crush of my life."

After his romance with Janet fizzled, Bobby went on to romance another very famous pop star, Whitney Houston. The pair married in 1992 and their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown was born in 1993.

Bobby recently gave his thoughts on a new movie biopic based on Whitney's life titled "I Wanna Dance with Somebody". It boasts actress Naomi Ackie in the lead role and Whitney's longtime pal Clive Davis among the producers.

Speaking with Billboard, Bobby insisted he hopes the film focuses on Whitney's music rather than her troubled personal life. He said, "I truly hope that they let her rest and also let our relationship rest. I don't know anything about the biopic that Clive is doing. But hopefully it won't dive into our relationship. Hopefully it will be more about the music and not about her personal life."

The superstar singer spent years battling drug problems and died in 2012 at the age of 50.

