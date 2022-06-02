 
 

Sharon Osbourne 'Never Expected' Johnny Depp to Win Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Shocked by the outcome of the weeks-long trial, the former 'The X Factor (US)' judge clarifies her comment as saying, 'I wanted Johnny to win but I didn't expect him to.'

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne was shocked that Johnny Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard. The former judge of "The X Factor (US)" admitted that she "never expected" the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, who sued his ex-wife for $50 million over a 2018 piece she had written that alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse, to win.

"Wow, it wasn't what I was expecting", the 69-year-old said when speaking on TalkTV's "Piers Morgan Uncensored". She went on clarifying her statement, "I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn't expect him to."

Johnny received $15 million in damages as a result of the case, and the Hollywood star, who has 22-year-old Lily-Rose Depp and 20-year-old Jack with former partner Vanessa Paradis, admitted that his life had been "forever changed" by the case.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed," he said. "All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

Meanwhile, "Aquaman" actress Amber, who was married to Johnny from 2015 until 2017, admitted she was "heartbroken" as she thinks the verdict will be a "setback" to women's rights.

The 36-year-old, who countersued her ex for $100 million because she had not named him in the article, said, "It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK. I'm sad I lost this case," she added. "But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American - to speak freely and openly."

