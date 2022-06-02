 
 

BTS 'Devastated' Over Surge of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in U.S.

BTS 'Devastated' Over Surge of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in U.S.
Twitter
Celebrity

The South Korean boy band goes to the White House to discuss recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in light of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - BTS (Bangtan Boys) has been left "devastated" about the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. The chart-topping South Korean boy band visited the White House on Tuesday, May 31 as part of a campaign to curb hate crimes in the U.S.

RM, one of the members of the group, said in the press room, "Hi, we're BTS. It is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity." Jimin, 26, later explained that the group were determined to make their voices heard on the issue.

Jimin said, "We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes including Asian American hate crimes, but to put a stop to this and support the cause, we'd like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again."

  See also...

The group stressed the importance of respecting people of different cultures. V, 26, explained in the press room, "Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person."

The "Dynamite" hitmakers also thanked their global fan base for their continued support. J-Hope stated, "We are here today thanks to our ARMY, our fans worldwide who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. we are truly always grateful."

Jungkook, 24, admitted to being amazed by the size of the group's fan base and the passion of their worldwide following. The singer, who is the youngest member of the boy band, explained, "We still feel surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending languages and cultural barriers. we believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things."

You can share this post!

Charlie Puth Credits TikTok for Saving His Life During COVID-19 Pandemic

Dolph Lundgren Unveils He Had 'Great Experience' Working With Amber Heard Ahead of Trial Verdict
Related Posts
BTS Visits White House to Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

BTS Visits White House to Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

BTS Gets Apology From Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Over Diss Tweet

BTS Gets Apology From Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Over Diss Tweet

Three BTS Members Test Positive for COVID-19 After U.S. Concert

Three BTS Members Test Positive for COVID-19 After U.S. Concert

People's Choice Awards 2021: BTS Bags Three Trophies, Olivia Rodrigo Wins This Year's New Artist

People's Choice Awards 2021: BTS Bags Three Trophies, Olivia Rodrigo Wins This Year's New Artist

Most Read
Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit
Celebrity

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

Justin Hartley Claimed to Be Happy to Put Chrishell Stause Divorce Behind

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute