Charlie Puth Credits TikTok for Saving His Life During COVID-19 Pandemic

The 'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker admits that the video-sharing platform has always played a huge role in his success as it 'saved [his] life' during the lockdown and that it's allowed him to connect with his fans.

Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Charlie Puth has credited TikTok for saving his life. The "We Don't Talk Anymore" hitmaker says in a new interview that he thinks the video-sharing platform has "saved [his] life" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 30-year-old singer has breathed new life into his career through TikTok, and he admits that the internet has always played a huge role in his success. The pop star, who has acquired new fans through his irreverent TikTok videos, confessed, "The internet saved my life in 2003, and it saved my life in 2020."

The "Marvin Gaye" hitmaker loves using the video-sharing platform because it's allowed him to connect with his fans. He told Bustle, "What works really well for The Weeknd, only works for him and like two other artists. Me, I need to really show my personality off."

"I wasn't doing that because I was surrounding myself with producers and record label heads who were like, 'You are a massive act. You need to go away and work on your art for a while,' " Charlie added. "The pandemic made me realize that I have to not only not do that, but the opposite of that. I need to show every step of the process."

Charlie's TikTok videos have divided opinion. But the chart-topping star is at least glad that it prompts a strong reaction from fans. He said, "I would be more offended if somebody opens up my TikTok and they have no opinion about it, if they were indifferent. I want them to be either very angry about it or in love with it."

Despite this, Charlie loves using TikTok because it "shows your vulnerability" and he wasn't a vulnerable person before he joined the platform. He elaborated further, "There's some downsides to that because now you have so much music coming out every day and you have so many TikTok videos coming out every day. There's a lot of competition, but I think it's for the better."