Kaley Cuoco on Filming Another 'The Flight Attendant' Season: I Think 'the Plane Has Landed'
The actress portraying Cassie Bowden on the hit HBO drama series says that she is undecided about shooting another season of the show though she's loved her time filming it.

  Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kaley Cuoco has shared her thoughts on filming another season of "The Flight Attendant". The actress portraying Cassie Bowden on the hit HBO drama is undecided about shooting a third season of the show.

Although the 36-year-old actress has loved her time on the show, there aren't currently plans for a third season. She told PEOPLE, "Now, I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought." She added, "There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

Kaley is open-minded about reprising her character. But, for the time being, she's happy to take a break from the show. She shared, "I think I need a minute. I just kind of feel like we just ended."

"Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season," Kaley noted. "I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard."

The actress, who previously starred on "The Big Bang Theory" between 2007 and 2019, feels it would be hard to live up to the first two seasons. And Kaley wouldn't want to disappoint the show's fans with an underwhelming season three.

She explained, "I mean, we've done so much this season. Even in the eight episodes, we've done so much story that I'm thinking, Well, what could we do next? So it's going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it's better than the last two, which is very hard to do."

However, if she did decide to reprise the role, Kaley hopes season three would focus on Cassie's sobriety struggles. She said, "That is what her life is truly about and those are her struggles, but I don't know. I think it's going to take us a minute to figure out what that would look like."

